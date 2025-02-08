Georgia Tech vs Virginia: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game
Georgia Tech has gotten two improbable wins in a row against two of the best teams in the ACC and now they head on the road to face Virginia in search of another ACC win. The Yellow Jackets are still shorthanded, but are playing gritty basketball right now under Damon Stoudamire.
Virginia (11-12, 4-8 ACC) also comes off a significant road win, a 73-57 triumph at Pittsburgh Monday night. The Cavaliers have won three of their last five games, defeating Boston College (74-56) at home and Miami (82-71) on the road in that stretch with home losses to Notre Dame (74-59) and Virginia Tech (75-74). UVA is 8-5 at home this season, and 2-4 in conference games.
Tech’s 92-82 overtime win against Virginia on Jan. 27, 2008 remains the Yellow Jackets’ last and only win at John Paul Jones Arena. Tech has lost 10 straight there and is 1-11 all-time in the building. (Many of those losses coincide with the ultra-successful tenure of UVA head coach Tony Bennett, against whom Tech was 2-19.)
Tech is now 2-4 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-11 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (47) and Wake Forest (65) are the only Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Despite Tech’s shorter rotation the last three weeks, the Yellow Jackets’ bench remains one of the more productive in the ACC, ranking sixth in points per game (22.9), and 127th nationally.
This has not been a series that Georgia Tech has had much success in.
Virginia has won the last 12 games in the series, and 20 of the last 22 meetings to move ahead 49-40 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1947. Tech is just 1-11 at John Paul Jones Arena and has lost on its last 10 trips to Charlottesville. The Jackets’ last win on the Cavaliers’ home court was Jan. 27, 2008, a 92-82 overtime decision.
Will that trend be reversed today? Stay tuned right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, stats, highlights, news, and more from today's ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Virginia!
Pregame
Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
F- Baye Ndongo
F- Ibrahim Souare
F- Duncan Powell
1st Half
14:50 1H- Georgia Tech trails 9-8, but on a 6-0 run after falling behind 9-2 early
11:25 1H- Georgia Tech has grabbed the lead 17-15. Duncan Powell has seven early points. GT shooting 3-5 from three
7:55 1H- Georgia Tech leads UVA 24-23
