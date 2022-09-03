Georgia Tech Volleyball Notches win vs Dayton

The fifth-ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball team won their home opener rather decisively against Dayton Volleyball.

It was a dominant performance by the Yellow Jackets, especially in the first two sets, which they won by double digits. Tech won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-14, and the last set 25-19. It was no surprise that it was Julia Bergmann who was leading the way for Georgia Tech in the home opener.

Georgia Tech Volleyball dominated in their home opener vs Dayton Volleyball Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit- Danny Karnik

Bergmann had 16 kills, seven digs, two blocks, and two aces. Other top performers for Georgia Tech included Bianca Bertolino and Bella D'Amico. Bertolino had 12 digs in the match and D'Amico finished with 28 assists in the match, which led both teams.

Georgia Tech will be playing host to Arizona State on Saturday, with the match slated to begin at 5:00 p.m.

