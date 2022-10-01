Eleventh Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball Defeats Notre Dame on the Road

Georgia Tech had a tough task having to go on the road to face Notre Dame and the Yellow Jackets found a way to come out on top to stay undefeated in ACC play.

It was the third straight ACC sweep for Tech and the fourth straight sweep overall. After suffering some defeats against Arkansas and Ohio State, Georgia Tech has been dominant once they have reached ACC play.

Georgia Tech didn't just beat Notre Dame, they dominated the match from start to finish. The Yellow Jackets had more kills (55-31), assists (52-28), hitting percentage (.261-.110), digs (63-43), and blocks (8-6).

Georgia Tech Volleyball has not lost a set in ACC play Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Tyler Rover

Julia Bergmann surpassed 1,400 kills for her career and finished the match with 19 kills and 12 digs. Bella D'Amico, Bianca Bertolino, Tamara Otene, Breland Morrissett, and Paola Pimentel also had stellar performances.

Georgia Tech breezed through the first set, winning 25-12. Tech scored eight of the first ten points in the set. It was a similar story in the second set, with Tech getting out to an early 14-8 lead and using that to propel them to a close 25-23 win.

Georgia Tech actually found themselves trailing in the third set 13-12, but the Yellow Jackets won nine of the next 11 points and would finish with a 25-19 victory.

Georgia Tech has its biggest match of the season coming up on Sunday. No.2 Louisville is going to be hosting Georgia Tech and Louisville is also undefeated in ACC play. It is going to be quite the challenge for Georgia Tech to close out the week. The game is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is the first time Georgia Tech Volleyball has appeared on ESPN.

