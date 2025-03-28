2025 College basketball transfer portal updates: Tracking WCC players in the portal
The college basketball transfer portal waits for no one — not even March Madness.
Like it or not, the portal has been bombarded with entries since the 30-day window opened March 24, right after the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. According to Verbal Commits' database, over 1,400 players are in the portal as of March 28.
Here's a look at all the player movement across the West Coast Conference as we track all the acquisitions and transfers from each WCC school.
(Refresh this page for the latest updates):
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Dusty Stromer (G, soph.), Jun Seok Yeo (F, soph.) Michael Ajayi (F, sr.)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs go into the offseason a bit thinner at the wing/forward spot on the perimeter compared to where they sat this time a year ago, when Stromer and Yeo were returning for a second season and Ajayi had made his way in from Pepperdine. Not to mention, it looked like Steele Venters would be good to go coming off an ACL injury. Except an Achilles injury got in the way of Venters' debut with Gonzaga, and now Ajayi, Stromer and Yeo are in the portal after having their respective roles either diminished or wiped clean from the rotation entirely.
The Zags look forward to seeing what 6-foot-7Jalen Warley can do after a year with the team as a redshirt. Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-6 incoming freshman and top 50 recruit, provides more depth on the wing as well, though that doesn't mean Mark Few and company won't try their hand at reeling in a versatile forward who can play both the "3" and "4" spots for the 2025-26 Zags via the portal.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Jevon Porter (Missouri; F, jr.), Jovan Ristić (F, soph.), Matar Diop (F, soph.), Will Johnston (G, sr.)
After his one season at LMU didn't go as planned, the 6-foot-11 Porter is taking his final year of college eligibility with him to Columbia, Missouri, to play for the same team his older brother Michael Porter Jr. once played for back in 2017-18. Albeit it's not for the same coach, though Dennis Gates has already guided the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his three seasons at the helm. If 6-foot-9 junior Mark Mitchell opts to go pro this spring, there's a clear hole for Porter to fill in Gates' frontcourt next season.
Porter was less productive with the Lions in comparison to his final year at Pepperdine, when he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21 games as a sophomore. In 2024-25, Porter' scoring dipped to 12.5 points per game, as he was less effective at drawing fouls and finishing at the rim. He did, however, finish top 10 in the WCC with 7.2 rebounds per game and top 15 in minutes per game (30.9 across 31 appearances, including 30 starts).
Johnston, who played his freshman season at NJCAA-school South Georgia Tech, appears to be exercising the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to seniors who came from non-NCAA schools. Johnston played two seasons with the Lions, highlighted by a 33-point outburst against Gonzaga in February 2024, and averaged 11.5 points in his 63 appearances with the team. He's shot 39.3% from 3-point range for his career on 5.6 attempts per game.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: DaJohn Craig (G, soph.), Michael Rataj (F, jr.), Nate Kingz (G, sr.), Parsa Fallah (F, jr.)
The Beavers are set to lose at least 50% of their total scoring output from last season to the transfer portal, as their top three bucket-getters — Rataj (16.9 points), Fallah (12.8 points) and Kingz (11.8 points) are searching for new homes after leading the program to its best season since its Elite Eight run in 2021.
It appears Kingz is also using his extra year of eligibility as a former JUCO player at College of Southern Idaho. The 6-foot-5 guard started 31 games and shot 50.4% from the field, 44.6% from 3 and 81.8% from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-9 Fallah finished with the highest field goal clip in the WCC while shooting 59.8% from the field.
PACIFIC TIGERS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Amare Campbell (G, fr.), Burke Smith (C, jr.), Carter Benton (G, fr.), Eddie Jallow Hedqvist (G, fr.), Elijah Fisher (G, jr.), Solomon Ominu (C, fr.)
Fisher, formerly at Texas Tech and DePaul, is back in the portal again as he looks to cash in on his highly productive 2024-25 campaign with the Tigers. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while starting all 33 games for Pacific. Fisher also attempted 214 free throws and made 160, both of which ranked second in the WCC.
PEPPERDINE WAVES
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Jaxon Olvera (G, fr.), Martin Gumwel (C, soph.), Moe Odum (Arizona State; G, jr.)
Anyone who understands the reality of college sports probably could've guessed Odum's incredible run in the WCC Tournament would lead to a hefty payday later, likely at some power conference school that's assembled an NIL warchest. Sure enough, after he dropped three straight double-doubles to lead the Waves to an unexpected appearance in the WCC semifinal round, Odum's name was in the portal once the Waves' season was wrapped. The 6-foot-1 guard has committed to the Sun Devils for his senior season, meaning he'll get to see the Zags one more time when they go down to Tempe, Arizona, for the return game of a home-and-home series that started last season in Spokane.
PORTLAND PILOTS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Austin Rapp (F, fr.), Bol Dengdit (F, soph.), Jinup Dobuol (F, fr.), Jude Harris (F, fr.), Max Mackinnon (G, jr.), Mezziah Oakman (C, jr.), Todd Jones, Jr. (F, fr.), Vukašin Mašić (G, jr.), Wyatt Miller (G, fr.)
The transfer portal is taking another stud freshman away from Shantay Legans. Last year, Tyler Harris decided to take his talents to Seattle to play for the Washington Huskies, and the following offseason, Portland is now going to lose the reigning WCC Freshman of the Year, Austin Rapp, to the portal.
Rapp averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game. The 6-foot-10 Australian also finished second in the WCC with 1.5 blocks per game.
The Pilots will likely need to reel in another frontcourt player with Dengdit's name in the portal as well. The 6-foot-11 sophomore averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in his 61 appearances with Portland.
SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: None
With Augustas Marciulionis and Mitchell Saxen set to graduate this spring, it'll be interesting to monitor how Randy Bennett and his staff approach the portal. Jordan Ross and Mikey Lewis seem like the future of the backcourt if they decide to stay in Moraga, California, and Harry Wessels would be the clear candidate to fill in Saxen's spot as a rising senior who's shown steady growth every year since his freshman season with the Gaels. Building from within has certainly been the program's style under Bennett, and it's definitely worked out for the Gaels over the last two decades; but that doesn't mean they need to be stagnant in the portal this offseason.
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Bendji Pierre (F, sr.), Chas Lewless (G, fr.), Colby Brooks (F, jr.), David Simon (C, soph.), Dragos Lungu (G, soph.), Jackson Gaffney (G, fr.), Joey Chammaa (G, soph.), Kean Webb (C, fr.), Keyon Kensie (G, soph.), Santiago Trouet (F, soph.), Steven Jamerson (F, sr.)
A lot of names from the 2024-25 Toreros squad are in the portal, leaving Steve Lavin and his staff very little to build off last year's squad that finished at the bottom of the WCC standings with a 2-16 record in league play. Perhaps, then, a clean slate is exactly what the San Diego program needs for a reboot. Expect Lavin and company to be much more active in the portal than they were last offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Tyrone Riley IV (G, fr.), Jason Rivera-Torres (G, soph.)
Malik Thomas and Marcus Williams steered the ship for San Francisco last season, but Riley IV was certainly the X factor outside of the Dons' All-WCC guard tandem. Riley IV earned All-WCC freshman team honors after averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals. San Francisco was 12-0 against non-Gonzaga teams when Riley IV scored in double-figures, including a season-high 28 points against Chicago State in just the fourth collegiate game of his career.
SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Christoph Tilly (C, jr.), Kosy Akametu (G, soph.), Luke McEldon (C, soph.), Tyeree Bryan (G/F, sr.)
As Carlos Stewart and Adama Bal are set to graduate, the Broncos could potentially lose two more starting-caliber players with Tilly (12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg) and Bryan (10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg) both in the portal. Johnny O'Neil, a 6-foot-9 forward who started 19 games, and 6-foot-7 forward Camaron Tongue just finished their fifth and fourth years of college basketball, respectfully, which means Santa Clara could be active in the portal to replace its outgoing talent.
SEATTLE U REDHAWKS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: DaSean Stevens (G, jr.), Malek Gomma (F, soph.), Niko Fotopoulos (G, soph.), Vasja Pandža (G, jr.)
The Redhawks join the WCC after a fifth-place finish in the Western Athletic Conference standings in 2024-25, which would be considered a down year based on Seattle U's track record under Chris Victor, who guided the program to three straight 20-win campaigns in his first three seasons at the helm. Seattle U went 14-18 overall and 8-8 in league play last season, though Victor and company can at least hang their hats on one nonconference win over a NCAA Tournament team, which came Nov. 16 in an 84-71 victory over the UC San Diego Tritons.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Acquisitions: None
Transfers out: Isaiah Watts (G, soph.), Nate Calmese (G, jr.), Marcus Wilson (G, fr.)
The injury bug was hitting WSU throughout the season, starting with preseason All-WCC forward Cedric Coward and bouncing from transfer wing Ri Vavers to Wilson and then Watts, the 6-foot-3 Seattle native who missed 10 game with a hand injury.
Throughout the ups and downs of David Riley's first season at the helm, Calmese was rock solid throughout at the point guard position. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% from the field.