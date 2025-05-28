Gonzaga makes big splash in the transfer portal with intriguing mid-major player
Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, a former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year recipient, has committed to Gonzaga pending an eligibility waiver from the NCAA, according to reports.
Assuming he's granted a seventh year of college hoops, the addition of the 6-foot-7 forward from Kansas City is certainly Mark Few and company’s biggest splash of the offseason. Grant-Foster has had moments over the past two seasons where he looks like one of the best players in the country — evidenced by when he put up 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game with the Antelopes during the 2023-24 campaign.
Even after a down year by his standards — Grant-Foster put up 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 2024-25 — his athleticism and ability to get to the rim made him a highly coveted transfer upon his departure from Grand Canyon. Washington and Arizona State were reportedly in the final mix as well, while Michigan State was able to host Grant-Foster on a visit before his decision to join the Zags.
Grant-Foster is the second commit of Gonzaga’s incoming transfer class, joining former Arizona State guard Adam Miller. The Zags have reportedly been in the hunt for USC transfer Desmond Claude, but with Grant-Foster committed, who knows if Few and the coaching staff pursue another player of the same skillset.
Gonzaga has 11 players under scholarship for the 2025-26 season. A 12th could be in store for 6-foot-3 guard Mario Saint-Suppery, a 19-year-old international prospect from Spain who’s recently been linked to the Zags. The Bulldogs’ 2025 recruiting class includes two commits from four-star wing Davis Fogle and three-star forward Parker Jefferson.
Despite missing eight games due to an ankle injury, Grant-Foster earned All-WAC honors this past season. His shooting numbers dipped to below 40% from the field and just above 23% from 3-point range after posting splits of 44.6% and 33.1%, respectively, in 2023-24.
Grant-Foster played one season at DePaul prior to spending the past two years at Grand Canyon, though he missed nearly the entire 2021-22 season with the Blue Demons after collapsing during their season opener. Two heart surgeries and 16 months later, he returned to the hardwood to suit up for the Antelopes.
Grant-Foster’s college career began at the JUCO level with Indian Hills Community College, where he earned NJCAA All-American honorable mention honors, averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on a 30-3 team.
Grant-Foster has appeared in 83 games at the Division-I level, including 52 starts, putting up 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for his career.