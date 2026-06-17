2027 4-star Gene Roebuck praises Mark Few, plans to visit Gonzaga again

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have zeroed in on a high-scoring wing in the 2027 recruiting class, and their full-court press seems to be having the desired effect.

Gene Roebuck, a 6'5 guard from La Mirada, CA, has been on Gonzaga's radar for a year now, and he even attended the team's season-opening win over Texas Southern last November.

Roebuck has been playing extremely well this summer, making stops at the Adidas Eurocamp in Italy, as well as the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina, where he put on a show with his shot-making ability while playing alongside Dooney Johnson, Gonzaga's lone 2027 commit.

Ranked No. 53 in the class at 247Sports, Roebuck is tailor-made for Gonzaga's high-octane offense, and he's been hearing quite regularly from the coaching staff over the last year or so, telling Eric Bossi his thoughts on the program in a recent interview:

"Mark Few, he's a historical coach and everything that he's built there is amazing," Roebuck said. "Their track record with players like me, they do well there. They have guards who can get up and down the floor and score efficiently, and that's a big thing for me. How much love they show to me every day is big. They've shown up to my high school and I talk to them like every other day."

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few during Gonzaga’s game vs. Texas Southern at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga is one of four visits Roebuck has taken so far, alongside a trio of in-state options in UCLA, USC, and Cal. Roebuck told Bossi he wants to make another trip to Gonzaga and that he wants to get out to Grand Canyon as well.

The 6'5 wing also indicated Ole Miss and Virginia are among his other suitors that he would like to visit, and he hopes to narrow down his list this summer and make a decision before his senior season gets underway.

Class of 2027 four-star Gene Roebuck has had a busy start to his summer. He caught up with @247sports to discuss his game and the many schools involved. (VIP) https://t.co/3eh8tISjHP pic.twitter.com/dr6DLlQiQO — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) June 16, 2026

Playing time as a freshman will be a big factor in Roebuck's college decision as well, which is something that should work in Gonzaga's favor after last year's development of Davis Fogle - who earned more playing time as his freshman year went on and was allowed to work through mistakes in real time, something else Roebuck told Bossi is important to him at his next stop.

Roebuck joins 5-star guard Jalen Davis (Bremerton, WA) and 5-star wing DeMarcus Henry (Phoenix, AZ) as Gonzaga's highest priority uncommitted targets in the 2027 class. The staff has also made contact with a high rising recruit in the 2028 class, Quentin Mosby, a combo guard from Seattle.