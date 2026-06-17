2027 4-star Gene Roebuck praises Mark Few, plans to visit Gonzaga again
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have zeroed in on a high-scoring wing in the 2027 recruiting class, and their full-court press seems to be having the desired effect.
Gene Roebuck, a 6'5 guard from La Mirada, CA, has been on Gonzaga's radar for a year now, and he even attended the team's season-opening win over Texas Southern last November.
Roebuck has been playing extremely well this summer, making stops at the Adidas Eurocamp in Italy, as well as the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina, where he put on a show with his shot-making ability while playing alongside Dooney Johnson, Gonzaga's lone 2027 commit.
Ranked No. 53 in the class at 247Sports, Roebuck is tailor-made for Gonzaga's high-octane offense, and he's been hearing quite regularly from the coaching staff over the last year or so, telling Eric Bossi his thoughts on the program in a recent interview:
"Mark Few, he's a historical coach and everything that he's built there is amazing," Roebuck said. "Their track record with players like me, they do well there. They have guards who can get up and down the floor and score efficiently, and that's a big thing for me. How much love they show to me every day is big. They've shown up to my high school and I talk to them like every other day."
Gonzaga is one of four visits Roebuck has taken so far, alongside a trio of in-state options in UCLA, USC, and Cal. Roebuck told Bossi he wants to make another trip to Gonzaga and that he wants to get out to Grand Canyon as well.
The 6'5 wing also indicated Ole Miss and Virginia are among his other suitors that he would like to visit, and he hopes to narrow down his list this summer and make a decision before his senior season gets underway.
Playing time as a freshman will be a big factor in Roebuck's college decision as well, which is something that should work in Gonzaga's favor after last year's development of Davis Fogle - who earned more playing time as his freshman year went on and was allowed to work through mistakes in real time, something else Roebuck told Bossi is important to him at his next stop.
Roebuck joins 5-star guard Jalen Davis (Bremerton, WA) and 5-star wing DeMarcus Henry (Phoenix, AZ) as Gonzaga's highest priority uncommitted targets in the 2027 class. The staff has also made contact with a high rising recruit in the 2028 class, Quentin Mosby, a combo guard from Seattle.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB