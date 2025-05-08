After landing its first transfer commit, where does Gonzaga rank in way-too-early power rankings?
Former Arizona State guard Adam Miller committed to Gonzaga earlier this month, becoming Mark Few and his staff's first transfer portal addition of the offseason.
Miller provides the Bulldogs a steady hand in the backcourt, with over 100 games played across his five-year college career. The 6-foot-3 guard is also coming off his most efficient season on offense in which he knocked down 42.9% of his 3-point attempts, in addition to averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sun Devils.
The Zags probably aren't done in the portal, but bringing in Miller certainly has the potential to go a long way for a team that endured its share of struggles from beyond the 3-point line a season ago. As currently constructed, the Bulldogs appear to be a top 25 team on paper according to some college basketball personnel, though there are some outlets that aren't as convinced.
Here's an updated look at where Gonzaga stands in hypothetical college basketball hierarchies from a few credible outlets and media members.
Rothstein 45: No. 21
Projected starting five: PG Braeden Smith, G Jalen Warley, G Adam Miller, F Braden Huff, F Graham Ike
The Zags continue to climb Jon Rothstein's daily rankings. After starting the offseason at No. 40, Gonzaga is firmly in the college basketball insider's top 25 with a projected lineup that features perhaps the most dynamic frontcourt tandem in the country in Huff and Ike.
Gonzaga's pair of left-handed bigs made their return to school official shortly after the transfer portal window closed. Previously, Rothstein considered Ike as a "key loss" for the Zags, though he's since updated his rankings and lineup to reflect the 6-foot-9 forward's decision to play a fifth year of college hoops.
ESPN: No 22
Projected starting five: PG Braeden Smith, G Jalen Warley, G Adam Miller, F Braden Huff, F Graham Ike
ESPN's Jeff Borzello moves Gonzaga up one spot in his way-too-early top 25 list, though even with Miller onboard, he still holds reservations regarding the Zags' perimeter players. Borzello notes that Smith and Warley didn't play last season, and that Venters hasn't played since 2023 due to season-ending injuries.
Smith, who took a redshirt year after transferring in from Colgate, will be taking over point guard duties from Ryan Nembhard. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7 Warley, by way of Virginia, is slated to play meaningful minutes on the wing with Michael Ajayi and Dusty Stromer exiting via the transfer portal. Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-6, four-star recruit from Anacortes, Washington, could also see playing time in his first year with the Zags.
On3: N/A
Despite what other members of the national media think about the Zags, On3's Jamie Shaw isn't buying the Zags as a top 25 team in the country at this stage of the offseason. Similarly, The Athletic left Gonzaga off its 2025-26 rankings that came out following the national championship game.