Andrew Nembhard signs 3-year, $59M extension with Indiana Pacers
Andrew Nembhard has agreed on a three-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal will take the former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout through the 2027-28 season as he’ll make roughly $19.7 million annually after the Pacers decline his $2.2 million team option in 2025-26, which would allow for his new contract to kick in next year.
Nembhard, who became the richest second-round pick in history after being selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 draft, secured himself an even bigger second contract with big performances in the playoffs this past season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists and shot 56% from the field in the Pacers' run to the conference finals, while his 48% on 3-point attempts was the best among players with at least 25 attempts. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Nembhard was just the fourth player to shoot better than 55% from the field and 45% on 3-pointers in a single postseason.
Indiana downed the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks before falling to the Boston Celtics in four games. With All-NBA selection Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup in Games 3 and 4 against the Celtics, Nembhard stepped up his game and averaged 28 points and 9.5 assists.
The Pacers also opted to keep All-Star Pascal Siakam on a four-year deal worth just under $189 million in total, as well as forward Obi Toppin on a four-year, $58 million contract.
Nembhard agreed on an extension while he prepares for the Paris Games, as the 24-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut with the Canadian national team. Alongside fellow Zag and Team Canada co-captain Kelly Olynyk, Nembhard and a slew of NBA players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks look to make a strong push for Canada’s first Olympic medal in basketball. The Canadians will enter Group A play having won their final two exhibitions over France and Puerto Rico.
Team Canada’s first game in the group phase is on Saturday at noon against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Then it's Australia on July 30 at 4:30 a.m., followed by Spain on Aug. 2 at 8:15 a.m. to close group stage play.