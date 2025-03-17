AP Top 25 poll: Gonzaga back in rankings heading into NCAA Tournament
Gonzaga's hiatus from the Associated Press Top 25 poll has come to an end.
Two months after falling out of the media poll due to back-to-back losses in West Coast Conference play, the Bulldogs (25-8, 14-4 WCC) received just enough votes from the 60-person panel to reenter the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24.
Gonzaga received 151 points in the latest poll, slotting it in between No. 23 Missouri and No. 25 Oregon. Two teams that the Bulldogs saw during the regular season — No. 18 Kentucky and No. 21 Saint Mary's — were also featured in the last media rankings to come out before the NCAA Tournament. The four No. 1 seeds — Duke, Houston, Florida and Auburn in that order — checked in at the top of the AP poll.
UConn and UCLA, two nonleague opponents that beat the Zags earlier this season, wound up outside of the top 25 rankings.
Gonzaga also reappeared in the USA Today Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23 behind No. 22 Purdue and ahead of No. 24 Missouri.
The Zags have won 11 of their last 13 games going into the NCAA Tournament, which tips off for Mark Few and company on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, where they'll take on No. 9 seed Georgia at Intrust Bank Arena.
Here's a look at the complete AP Top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll (Week 20):
1. Duke (31-3, 19-1 ACC)
2. Houston (30-4, 19-1 Big 12)
3. Florida (30-4, 14-4 SEC)
4. Auburn (28-5, 15-3 SEC)
5. St. John's (30-4, 18-2 Big East)
6. Tennessee (27-7, 12-6 SEC)
7. Alabama (25-8, 13-5 SEC)
8. Michigan State (27-6, 17-3 Big Ten)
9. Texas Tech (25-8, 15-5 Big 12)
10. Louisville (27-7, 18-2 ACC)
11. Maryland (25-8, 14-6 Big Ten)
12. Clemson (27-6, 18-2 ACC)
13. Wisconsin (26-9, 13-7 Big Ten)
14. Michigan (25-9, 14-4 Big Ten)
15. Iowa State (24-9, 13-7 Big 12)
16. Memphis (29-5, 16-2 AAC)
17. BYU (24-9, 14-6 Big 12)
18. Kentucky (22-11, 10-8 SEC)
19. Texas A&M (22-10, 11-7 SEC)
20. Saint Mary's (28-5, 17-1 WCC)
21. Arizona (22-12, 14-6 Big 12)
22. Purdue (22-11, 13-7 Big Ten)
23. Missouri (22-11, 10-8 SEC)
24. Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC)
25. Oregon (24-9, 12-8 Big Ten)
Others receiving votes:
Drake 107, Marquette 69, UC San Diego 57, Illinois 55, VCU 28, Creighton 28, Mississippi 13, McNeese St. 4, UConn 4, Colorado St. 4, Kansas 3, High Point 3, UCLA 3, Akron 3.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.