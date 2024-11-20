Best plays from Gonzaga's win vs. UMass-Lowell
The Gonzaga men's basketball team cruised to its third straight win to start the season on Friday when it rolled past UMass-Lowell, 113-54, at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Six players scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs (3-0), who were led by Khalif Battle's 21 points (4-of-4 from 3). Nolan Hickman chipped in 14 points and knocked down four triples himself, while Ryan Nembhard finished with 13 points, eight assists and no turnovers. Braden Huff and Dusty Stromer combined for 25 points off the bench.
Gonzaga, which led 49-27 at the halftime break, never let its foot off the gas pedal in the second half. A 32-2 scoring run over a 10-minute span — highlighted by a windmill dunk from Battle — blew the game wide open with about seven minutes to play, as the Zags sent in the reserves while ahead 92-38.
"[UMass-Lowell] had our full attention," Mark Few said after the game. "And as I told the players, this is like a team we would see in the first round of the NCAAs if we get seeded where we want to be seeded. So you got to respect that."
Watch the top plays from Gonzaga's win over UMass-Lowell.
