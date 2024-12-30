Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team officially begins its quest for the program's 27th West Coast Conference regular season title on Monday when the Bulldogs tip off league play against Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs (9-4) come off a 65-62 loss to UCLA in their final nonconference game of the 2024-25 campaign. After rallying from down double-digits in the first half, the Zags couldn't convert down the stretch when it mattered most. Gonzaga missed a good look at a 3-pointer down 61-60 with 17 seconds left, then couldn't knock down a free throw to tie the game at 63 apiece with under 10 seconds in regulation.
The Bruins became the third time in the last month to rip away a victory from the Bulldogs' grasp in the final minutes of a close game. Kentucky overcame an 18-point deficit to stun Gonzaga in an overtime thriller from Seattle. A week later in New York City, the Bulldogs went without a field goal for the final 3:25 of their 77-71 loss to UConn at Madison Square Garden.
Despite coming up short for a fourth time before WCC action begins, the Bulldogs are still among the betting favorites to win the 2025 national championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Gonzaga is listed at +1600 odds to cut down the nets in April, which is tied for the fifth-shortest odds of any team, along with UConn. Prior to the Bruins game, the Zags were at +1400 odds.
The Bulldogs open WCC play Monday as the overwhelming favorite in the betting markets to win the league's regular season title. Gonzaga is at -1100 odds to clinch the WCC regular season crown, with Saint Mary's holding the next-shortest odds at +1000.
As expected, the Zags head to Malibu, California, as the heavy favorites to knock off the Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC) for what would be the 48th time in a row. The spread is set at 20.5 points in favor of Gonzaga, which has also won 28 straight WCC openers and the last 25 while under head coach Mark Few.
For Pepperdine, Stefan Todorovic has proven to be quite the offseason acquisition, as the San Francisco transfer pours in 19.7 points per game while knocking down 39.0% of his 3-point attempts. Todorovic recorded a game-high 25 points in the team's 91-80 loss to Santa Clara on Saturday.
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -20.5 (-112)
Over/Under: 158.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -4500
ATS: Gonzaga (6-7) Pepperdine (6-6-1)
Game time: Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (Spokane region*) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena will experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
