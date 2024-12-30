How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves: TV channel, live stream for WCC men's basketball game
Gonzaga tips off West Coast Conference play Monday night against Pepperdine.
The Bulldogs (9-4) enter the matchup coming off a 65-62 loss to UCLA at the Intuit Dome on Saturday. Gonzaga overcame yet another slow start to end the first half on a high note, though the rally wasn't enough despite having multiple opportunities to put the Bruins away down the stretch of regulation. Dusty Stromer missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left that would've put the Zags ahead, before Ryan Nembhard came up short on a free throw attempt while UCLA led 63-62 with under 10 seconds to play.
Graham Ike's 24 points and eight rebounds led the way for Gonzaga, which suffered its first defeat to UCLA since the 2015-16 season. Ike has recorded 20 or more points in his last three games and in four of his last five contests overall.
A good chunk of Ike's buckets this season have come via his point guard, Ryan Nembhard, who ranks No. 1 in the country in assists with 130 through 13 games (10.0 per game, also No. 1 in the nation). As a team, the Bulldogs are sixth in assists per game (19.2) and 11th in scoring at 87.2 points per game.
From Inglewood, California, Mark Few and company have to make just about an hour's drive west along the Pacific Ocean before they reach Malibu for their WCC opener against the Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC).
Pepperdine returns to Firestone Fieldhouse following a 91-80 loss on the road to Santa Clara on Saturday. Senior wing Stefan Todorovic paced the Waves in scoring with 25 points, while 6-foot-1 guard Moe Odum chipped in 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Notably, Pepperdine was without Zion Bethea for a second straight game.
Todorovic, a San Francisco transfer, is top 25 in the country in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Odum is second in the league in assists (7.5 per game) and third in assist-to-turnover (3.3).
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. PEPPERDINE
Who: Gonzaga and Pepperdine square off in a WCC clash
When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET | Monday, Dec. 30
Where: Firestone Fieldhouse | Malibu, California
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (Spokane region*) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
KenPom's projection: Gonzaga 89, Pepperdine 68
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena will experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.