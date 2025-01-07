Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) strive for their fourth straight win to start West Coast Conference play Wednesday when the San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) come to town for a matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Zags enter the matchup ranked No. 5 in the NET Rankings after winning their first three league games by an average margin of 22 points. In the last time out, Graham Ike scored 27 points while Khalif Battle added a season-high 26 to lead their team to a 96-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Michael Ajayi chipped in 15 points off the bench; Ryan Nembhard finished with 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.
"Every game kind of has a life of its own and the opponents are different, but this was definitely a complete performance," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "Our defense was rock solid against a team that came in very confident. They played great against Oregon State [Jan. 2]. So I thought we did a great job there and stayed with it through the second half."
Four players average double-figures in scoring for the Zags, who rank eighth in the country averaging 87.4 points per game. Ike leads the way at 16.4 points per game. The 6-foot-9 senior has tallied 20 or more points in four of his last six contests while knocking down 64.7% (44-of-68) of his attempts from the field in that stretch.
Nembhard is No. 1 in the nation with 153 total assists through 16 games (9.6 per game, also best in the country). He has six double-doubles on the season, which is tied with many players for the sixth-most in the country.
On the other side, the Toreros are coming off an 81-54 loss to the Beavers in a game that got out of hand in the second half. San Diego trailed by five points at halftime, before Oregon State erupted for 48 points in the second half to run away down the stretch. Two players finished with double-figures in scoring for the Toreros, led by Tony Duckett with 12 points.
Kjay Bradley Jr. paces the Toreros at 15.4 points per game on 45.0% from the field. The San Diego City College transfer is also dishing out 4.7 assists in WCC play.
Steven Jamerson II and Santiago Trouet form quite the tandem on San Diego's frontline. Together, they combine for about 19 points and 16 rebounds per game. Trouet, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, has five double-doubles on the season, in addition to a 9-point, 20-rebound effort against UC San Diego.
Gonzaga, to no surprise, is a heavy favorite heading into the matchup. The Bulldogs have won the last 18 head-to-head matchups with the Toreros, with the last five coming by an average margin of 32 points. After covering the spread for the first time in seven games, Gonzaga opens as a 31.5-point favorite over San Diego.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego Betting Odds, TV Channel
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread: Gonzaga -31.5 (-114)
Over/Under: 155.5 (-108)
Moneyline: N/A
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (7-9) San Diego (7-8)
Game time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
Our prediction: Gonzaga 100, San Diego 68
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional*) FOX13+ (Seattle)
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena will experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.