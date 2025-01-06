WCC basketball power rankings: Gonzaga, Washington State set to duel for No. 1 spot
As Gonzaga and Washington State set to meet for the first time on the hardwood in nearly a decade, there will likely be more on the line between the two schools than just regional bragging rights.
Should the Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) and the Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC) take care of business on their home floors this week, Saturday's matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center — the first between the two as West Coast Conference members — could be for the No. 1 spot in the league standings.
While the Zags took down Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, the Cougars picked up a notable win over San Francisco on Saturday in Pullman, Washington. WSU, now No. 65 in the NET, has five wins in the first two quadrants and doesn't have a bad loss on its resume heading into the thick of league play.
Needless to say, Saturday's contest from Spokane shapes up as the game of the week in the WCC. Here's a look at our ninth WCC power rankings of the season.
1. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: W, 96-68 at Loyola Marymount (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 12-4, 3-0 WCC
Stat to know: Ryan Nembhard finished with double-digit assists for the ninth time this season after dropping 11 dimes against the Lions. The senior guard leads the nation with 153 assists to only 38 turnovers.
Up next: Wednesday vs. San Diego, 6 p.m., KHQ/SWX (ESPN+ for out of market)
2. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: W, 81-58 at Portland (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 13-3, 3-0 WCC
Stat to know: Augustas Marciulionis led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in the 33-point win over the Pilots. The reigning WCC Player of the Year is on pace to set a career-high in points at 14.0 per game.
Up next: Tuesday vs. Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m., ESPN2
3. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: W, 91-82 vs. San Francisco (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 13-3, 3-0 WCC
Stat to know: Following their resume-building win over the Dons, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2006-07 campaign. WSU is 1-1 in Quadrant 1 and 4-2 in Quadrant 2 games.
Up next: Thursday vs. Pacific, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
4. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: L, 91-82 at Washington State (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 13-4, 3-1 WCC
Stat to know: Malik Thomas scored 27 of his team-high 34 points in the second half against WSU. The senior guard ranks among the top 15 players in the country in scoring at 20.4 points per game.
Up next: Thursday vs. Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN+
5. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: W, 81-80 at San Diego (Jan. 2)
2024-25 record: 10-6, 2-1 WCC
Stat to know: The win over the Toreros marked Herb Sendek's 150th victory as head coach of the Broncos, the fourth most in program history.
Up next: Thursday vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
6. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: W, 81-54 vs. San Diego (Dec. 30)
2024-25 record: 12-4, 2-1 WCC
Stat to know: Michael Rataj recorded his seventh double-double of the season in an 18-point, 10-rebound effort in the win over San Diego. Only Saint Mary's sophomore Paulius Murauskas (eight) has more double-doubles among WCC players.
Up next: Thursday at Santa Clara, 7 p.m., ESPN+
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: L, 96-68 vs. Gonzaga (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 9-7, 1-3 WCC
Stat to know: Jevon Porter is among the top 10 players in the WCC in scoring (14.1 points) and rebounds (8.0) per game.
Up next: Tuesday at Saint Mary's, 8 p.m., ESPN2
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: W, 87-70 at Pacific (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 7-10, 1-3 WCC
Stat to know: The 17-point win over the Tigers in Stockton, California, was Pepperdine's first true road win since Feb. 21 of last season — which was also against Pacific, 89-70, at the Spanos Center.
Up next: Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m., ESPN+
9. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 81-54 at Oregon State (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 4-12, 1-3 WCC
Stat to know: Kjay Bradley Jr. paces the Toreros at 15.4 points per game on 45.0% from the field. The 6-foot-1 junior recorded his fifth game with 20 or more points in a 23-point outburst against Santa Clara last week.
Up next: Wednesday at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/SWX (ESPN+ for out of market)
10. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: L, 81-58 vs. Saint Mary's (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 5-12, 0-4 WCC
Stat to know: Only two players finished in double-figures for the Pilots in their 23-point loss to the Gaels, though Portland did share the ball well, recording 14 assists on 20 made field goals.
Up next: Thursday at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN+
11. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 87-70 vs. Pepperdine (Jan. 4)
2024-25 record: 5-13, 0-4 WCC
Stat to know: Elias Ralph's 16 points against the Waves extended his double-digit scoring streak to 18 games.
Up next: Thursday at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.