NET Rankings update: Gonzaga back in the Top 5
The Gonzaga men's basketball team took a slight tumble in the media and coaches' polls lately, but the NCAA's evaluation tool hasn't budged the Bulldogs out of its top 10.
In fact, the Zags (12-4, 3-0 WCC) moved up to No. 5 in the most recent edition of the NET Rankings that was released Tuesday.
After dropping down to No. 7 due to the 65-62 setback to UCLA, Gonzaga won its first three West Coast Conference games heading into Thursday's matchup with San Diego (6 p.m., SWX/KHQ or ESPN+). Mark Few and company survived an 89-82 scare against Pepperdine in the opener, then proceeded to shut Portland in an 81-50 blowout, followed by a 96-68 beatdown over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Graham Ike led the way with 27 points while Khalif Battle added 26 in the 28-point victory over the Lions.
Beating teams ranked No. 192, No. 325 and No. 311 in the NET probably won't help the Bulldogs out much in the rankings, though at the same time, allowing any slip-ups in league play would land a serious blow on the postseason resume. Gonzaga is 8-0 combined between quadrant 3 and quadrant 4 games, with likely four more on the schedule after Thursday.
From there, the Zags face a pivotal stretch of conference games as the calendar flips from January to February. Five of their six games from Jan. 11 to Feb. 1 currently stand as either Quad 1 or Quad 2 games, with both Quad 1 games coming on the road at Oregon State (Jan. 16) and at Saint Mary's (Feb. 1). The Beavers (No. 67) and Gaels (No. 49) are among the six WCC teams ranked inside the top 75 of the NET through Jan. 7.
Here’s a closer look at each WCC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
NET Ranking: No. 5
Record: 12-4, 3-0 WCC Q1: 2-4 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 4-0
Wins above bubble rank: No. 26
Saint Mary’s Gaels
NET: No. 49
Record: 13-3, 3-0 WCC Q1: 1-1 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0
Wins above bubble: No. 57
San Francisco Dons
NET: No. 63
Record: 13-4, 3-1 WCC Q1: 0-4 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-0
Wins above bubble: No. 71
Washington State Cougars
NET: No. 66
Record: 13-3, 3-0 WCC Q1: 1-1 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 6-0
Wins above bubble: No. 46
Oregon State Beavers
NET: No. 67
Record: 12-4, 2-1 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 9-0
Wins above bubble: No. 88
Santa Clara Broncos
NET: No. 71
Record: 10-6, 2-1 WCC Q1: 1-2 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 5-0
Wins above bubble rank: No. 120
Loyola Marymount Lions
NET: No. 146
Record: 9-7, 1-3 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 2-1
Wins above bubble: No. 154
Pepperdine Waves
NET: No. 192
Record: 7-10, 1-3 WCC Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 5-3
Wins above bubble: No. 237
Pacific Waves
NET: No. 308
Record: 5-13, 0-4 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 0-1 Q4: 3-5
Wins above bubble: No. 352
San Diego Toreros
NET: No. 311
Record: 4-12, 1-2 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 0-1 Q4: 3-6
Wins above bubble: No. 347
Portland Pilots
NET: No. 325
Record: 5-12, 0-4 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 3-2
Wins above bubble: No. 333
