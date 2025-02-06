Chet Holmgren set to return from injury vs. Toronto Raptors
After missing nearly the last two months due to injury, Chet Holmgren is on track to return to action Friday when his Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors.
Holmgren, who's been out since suffering a right iliac wing fracture in November, took to social media early Thursday morning to drop a hype video confirming his return. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that OKC took the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout off the team's injury report.
The Thunder announced Holmgren would miss 8-10 weeks after he took a hard fall against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10, when he came down awkwardly while trying to contest a layup from Andrew Wiggins.
The road to recovery for Holmgren was a long one, though the 7-foot-1 forward took significant steps in the right direction in the weeks leading up to his return. Holmgren traveled with the team for a East Coast trip in mid-January, noticeably without much help from crutches, and even got up a few shots ahead of the Thunder's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Holmgren averaged 16.4 points on 50.5% shooting from the field to go with 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over his first 10 games.
The season prior, Holmgren was runner-up to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama for the Rookie of the Year award after OKC's stud big man put up 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Holmgren also helped guide the Thunder to the Western Conference's No. 1 seed after a 57-win campaign.
The Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, however a Lisfranc injury suffered during the CrawsOver Pro-Am event event in August 2022 forced him to miss the 2022-23 campaign.
Without Holmgren, the Thunder have turned to Isaiah Hartenstein at the starting center spot with Jaylin Williams as the backup. OKC has managed to maintain the NBA's best record (40-9) while ranking top five in the association for points per game (117.6, fifth), steals (11.9, No. 1) and free throw percentage (82.5%).