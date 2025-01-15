Chet Holmgren seen on the court ahead of Oklahoma City's game vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The road to recovery for Chet Holmgren is a long one, though the Oklahoma City Thunder forward has taken significant steps in the right direction lately as he recovers from a pelvic fracture that's kept him on the sidelines since early November.
Holmgren, who suffered the injury on Nov. 10, posted a photo of himself earlier this week boarding the team plane for OKC's four-game road trip, noticeably without crutches under his arms. The former Gonzaga standout captioned the photo with a four-word message to describe how badly he's missed being with the team while recovering from his injury.
Holmgren reemphasized his desire to get back out on the floor after OKC's shootaround on Tuesday, when he was seen getting up a few shots ahead of the Thunder's game at the Philadelphia 76ers.
Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture after he landed awkwardly during the first quarter of OKC's game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10. As he jumped to contest Andrew Wiggins at the rim, the midair collision sent the 7-foot-1 Holmgren down to the hardwood on his right side. Holmgren remained on the floor in evident pain for a few moments before being helped off the court and into the locker room. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg.
The former No. 2 overall pick exited the Warriors game with four rebounds. Through the first nine games of the season, he averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Holmgren ranked second in blocked shots (26) behind only Victor Wembanyama at the time of his injury.
