Chet Holmgren shines in OKC Thunder’s season-opening win over Denver Nuggets
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be in midseason form Thursday as they raced by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a 102-87 final to tip off the 2024-25 NBA season.
The former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout was a force to be reckon with on both ends of the floor, as he out-dueled Denver’s three-time MVP to finish with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.
“That's who Chet is,” Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said to TNT after the game. “That’s who he's been for us ever since he stepped foot on the floor for us, and he was Chet Holmgren tonight.”
Jokic won the first few head-to-head battles of the night, including one emphatic dunk after shrugging off Holmgren in the post, though the former No. 2 pick never backed down from the Serbian big. Holmgren blocked Jokic at the rim on a few occasions in the second half, including a crucial block from behind that was first ruled a foul before being overturned upon a challenge from OKC coach Mark Daigneault.
In the third quarter, Holmgren turned defense into offense after he swatted away a layup attempt from Jokic, raced down the floor and finished off a transition opportunity with a thunderous one-hand jam that extended OKC’s lead to 14 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 28 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Aaron Wiggins added 15 points off the bench, as OKC’s reserves’ outscored Denver’s 25-16. The Thunder also won the battle in the paint (62-52).
Jokic kept the Nuggets in the fight through his playmaking and hustle on the boards. He ended the night with 16 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, though Jamal Murray (4-of-14) and Michael Porter Jr. (5-of-17) struggled to knock down shots with consistency. Thursday marked just the fourth time since the start of last season that the Nuggets were held below 90 points in a home game.
“I like to think we're good no matter who we play,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Like I like to think we're good, hopefully we're good against the Chicago Bulls next game, and then the Atlanta Hawks at home. We try to be good, try to try to be better than our opponent every game.”
Moments after the final buzzer sounded, Holmgren found his former Gonzaga teammate Julian Strawther for a quick photo-op and jersey swap. Strawther had six points in 17 minutes off the bench. The former 29th overall pick led the NBA in scoring during the preseason and was the top bucket-getter at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this past July.