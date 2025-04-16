Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings Jr. commits to Baylor

Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings Jr. has committed to Baylor.



The 6’6” junior guard appeared in 29 games, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.



Skillings averaged 12.9 points, and 6.4 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/01kWMgDdRd