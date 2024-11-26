College basketball betting odds: Gonzaga favored to win Battle 4 Atlantis tournament
Coaches don’t like to look ahead to project potential matchups they could see in a multi-team event. Sportsbooks, of course, don’t operate by those same rules.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team opens as the betting favorite to win the Battle 4 Atlantis event at +100 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona has the next lowest odds at +260, followed by Indiana (+600), Louisville (+1000) and Oklahoma (+1700). West Virginia, which plays the Zags to tip off the eight-team event on Wednesday, is at +3500 odds to pull off three straight upsets to win the tournament. Providence (+2500) and Davidson (+5500) are long shots as well.
Mark Few and company haven’t been crowned champion of a multi-team event since the 2018 Maui Invitational, though historically they’ve been well prepared for Feast Week. Gonzaga is 46-13 under Few in events during the week of Thanksgiving and 35-7 in the last 10 Thanksgiving week events. The Bulldogs have also won seven tournaments during the week of Thanksgiving and played in 11 of the 17 tournament championship games.
Should the Zags make the Battle 4 Atlantis the eighth midseason tournament win in the Few era, they’ll likely have to go through Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats in a matchup between head coach and former assistant. The Wildcats dropped down to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following their 69-55 loss at home to Cooper Flagg and Duke. Arizona looks to rebound when it faces Davidson in their first Atlantis game (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. PST).
Up first, though, the Zags will need to take care of business against a new-look Mountaineers squad. Head coach Darian DeVries is in his first season in Morgantown, West Virginia, after guiding Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons. DeVries brought in an entirely fresh batch of faces for his first year at the helm of the men’s basketball program, which went 9-23 (4-14 Big 12) under Josh Eilert in 2023-24. West Virginia’s transfer portal class, headlined by Darian’s son Tucker DeVries (21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds at Drake last season) ranked No. 15 in the country according to EvanMiya.com.
Through the first four games of 2024-25, Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small leads the Mountaineers at 15.5 points per game and is one of four guards expected to start against the Zags. The senior guard led the way with 23 points in the victory over the Gaels, as West Virginia went 15-of-31 (48.4%) from the 3-point line and held its opposition to just 14-of-59 (23.7%) from the field, including 5-of-19 (26.3%) from distance.
The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will face either No. 14 Indiana or Louisville on Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. PST.
Odds to win 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis (odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook)
Gonzaga Bulldogs (+100)
Arizona Wildcats (+260)
Indiana Hoosiers (+600)
Louisville Cardinals (+1000)
Oklahoma Sooners (+1700)
Providence Friars (+2500)
West Virginia Mountaineers (+3500)
Davidson Wildcats (+5500)
2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Schedule:
Nov. 27 – Quarterfinals
9 a.m. PST — Louisville vs. Indiana (Game 1)
11:30 a.m. PST — West Virginia vs. Gonzaga (Game 2)
2 p.m. PST — Oklahoma vs. Providence (Game 3)
4:30 p.m. PST — Davidson vs. Arizona (Game 4)
Nov. 28 – Semifinals
Noon ET – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
2:30 p.m. ET – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (consolation bracket)
5 p.m. ET – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
7:30 p.m. ET – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (consolation bracket)
Nov. 29 – Championship
11 a.m. ET – Seventh-Place Game
3 p.m. ET – Third-Place Game
5:30 p.m. ET – Championship Game
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.