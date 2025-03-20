Gonzaga 66, Georgia 48: Live updates, highlights from 2025 NCAA Tournament first round game
A battle of the Bulldogs helps tip off the 2025 NCAA Tournament from Wichita, Kansas, where 8-seeded Gonzaga battles 9-seeded Georgia in a first round matchup at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Tip time is set for 1:35 p.m. PT on TBS. The winner advances to the round of 32 on Saturday to face No. 1 seed Houston, which beat 16-seeded SIUE earlier at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC) earned an automatic bid with a 58-51 win over Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game from Las Vegas. Despite ranking in the top 10 of the NET, though, the Zags were put on the 8-seed line to start their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Georgia (20-12, 8-10 SEC) is making its first appearance in the big dance since 2015. Mike White's squad is ranked No. 33 in the NET and in wins above bubble with victories over St. John's, Kentucky and Florida on its resume. In fact, over half of the Bulldogs' schedule this season was against NCAA Tournament teams.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for live updates):
2ND HALF:
Gonzaga 66, Georgia 48 (11:42): Khalif Battle's step-in midrange jumper near Gonzaga's bench along the baseline keeps the Zags' double-digit lead well intact heading toward the midway point in the second half. Graham Ike has already outpaced his first half total of four points, as the 6-foot-9 forward has six points already this half.
Gonzaga 58, Georgia 36 (15:44): Braden Huff gets a 2-pointer to drop, bringing his total on the night to 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He also has six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 18 minutes of action thus far.
Gonzaga 56, Georgia 34 (16:20): Zags started the second half much like the first, as Braden Huff and Khalif Battle each knocked down a 3-pointer to get things going offensively for Gonzaga. Georgia's enjoyed a much better start, though it'll need a lot of stops defensively to hang with the Zags.
HALFTIME RECAP: Gonzaga 48, Georgia 27
Anyone who thought Gonzaga was underseeded in the NCAA Tournament now has 20 minutes of gameplay against Georgia to back-up that argument. The Zags scored 13 points unanswered out of the gate and knocked down four 3-pointers in the first 7 minutes to jump ahead by double-digits early on.
Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman fueled Gonzaga out of the gate, as the pair of seniors combined to outscore Georgia themselves, 29-27, in the first half. Battle went 5-for-8 from the field, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and finished the half with 14 points. Hickman had 15 on 4-for-5 from the field with three assists.
Gonzaga shot 17-for-29 in the first half, including 8-for-11 from downtown. Quite the turnaround from the West Coast Conference championship game against Saint Mary's, when the Zags were just 1-for-15 from 3-point range.
On the other sideline, Georgia misfired on 10 of its first 11 attempts from the field and struggled to protect the ball against Gonzaga's swarming defense. Asa Newell was probably the lone bright spot for Mike White, as the freshman had 10 points, five rebounds and drew four fouls on the Zags. Georgia went 8-for-29 from the field and 1-for-13 from deep in the first half. Gonzaga has 20 points off 10 turnovers from Georgia.
1ST HALF RECAP:
Gonzaga 48, Georgia 27 (0:33): Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle have the Zags up 21 with under a minute until halftime. Gonzaga's pair of seniors have nearly matched Georgia's point total by themselves.
Gonzaga 40, Georgia 23 (3:40): Nolan Hickman went 3-for-3 at the free-throw line to extend Gonzaga's lead back up to 17 points. Georgia airballed on its last offensive possession, which essentially summarizes the kind of first half Mike White's squad has endured here at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Gonzaga 37, Georgia 21 (5:07): Tyrin Lawrence finishes off a 3-point play after finishing through contact on a layup attempt over Ismaila Diagne, making his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga 35, Georgia 16 (6:22): Ooos and ahhs are heard throughout INTRUST as Khalif Battle slices his way down the lane, contorts and finishes an acrobatic layup between two Georgia players. Battle is up to 10 points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action.
Gonzaga 33, Georgia 14 (7:00): Khalif Battle snaps Gonzaga's scoring drought with a wide-open 3-pointer in front of Georgia's bench. Zags are 6-of-8 from downtown to start.
Gonzaga 30, Georgia 12 (7:55): Georgia cuts into deficit behind a couple baskets from Dakota Leffew and Silas Demary Jr., as both contributed to a 9-3 scoring spurt heading into the 8-minute media timeout. Zags face their longest drought of the day by far, going over 3 minutes without a score.
Gonzaga 27, Georgia 3 (11:43): The Zags have blown open a 24-point lead with a 4-for-4 start from downtown — after making just one 3-pointer in 15 tries against Saint Mary's the last timeout. Safe to say the rims in INTRUST Bank Arena have been favorable for Gonzaga. Georgia, on the other hand, is 1-for-11 from the field and has deployed just about everyone on its bench to stop this run from the Zags.
Gonzaga 21, Georgia 3 (13:10): It's Gonzaga's night when Emmanuel Innocenti is firing and connecting from long range. The sophomore drilled his ninth 3-pointer of the season, putting the Zags up 18.
Gonzaga 18, Georgia 3 (14:05): Nolan Hickman connects from downtown again, pushing the Zags' lead to 15. Gonzaga's made 7-of-8 to start, including 3-for-3 from deep.
Gonzaga 13, Georgia 0 (16:00): What a start on both ends of the floor for the Zags. Nolan Hickman's 3-pointer in transition opened up a 13-0 scoring run heading into the timeout.
PREGAME UPDATE
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Braden Huff and Graham Ike.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Desperation sets in for Gonzaga's seniors ahead of 2025 NCAA Tournament: 'Our story is far from over'
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.