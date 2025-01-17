College sports leaders considering new eligibility rule that eliminates redshirts, waivers and other exceptions
A new eligibility rule that would eliminate redshirts, waivers and other exceptions allowing student-athletes to play five seasons in five years is being considered by college sports leaders, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger.
The proposal, which is being discussed at the NCAA convention in Nashville, Tennessee, would be a drastic change in the governing body's eligibility rules. Jon Rothstein reported on Jan. 3 that the NCAA would discuss the idea of allowing student-athletes in all sports a fifth year of eligibility in the near future.
Any change to eligibility rules likely won't occur until after the final approval of the House antitrust settlement in April, per Dellenger.
Current NCAA eligibility rules allow players five years to compete athletically in four seasons and grants them a fifth season with the use of a "redshirt." If a redshirt has already been used, student-athletes can apply for another if their season was cut short due to injury, among other reasons.
One version of the "5-in-5" model would do away with the process of applying for a redshirt, per Dellenger, which would also put an end to the subjective decisions and case-by-case rulings the NCAA has to make whenever an athlete applies for another year of eligibility.
The idea of playing five seasons in five years isn't a new one to those who've been around college sports for a while. The current discussions come weeks after a Tennessee court granted a temporary injunction allowing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia to play another season of college football in 2025.
Pavia's case isn't the only one regarding eligibility that the NCAA is fighting in the courtroom. A separate case was filed in Mississippi by a Southern Miss basketball player. Both could have major implications for the future of eligibility rules.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.