Davis Fogle, 4-star recruit in 2025 class, lists Gonzaga in final three schools
Fresh off an official visit to Gonzaga, four-star recruit Davis Fogle has narrowed his options down to three schools: Kansas, Creighton and the Bulldogs, according to reports.
The 6-foot-5 rising senior, ranked No. 53 in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, is expected to make his decision in the coming days, per On3.com. The Anacortes, Washington, native took his one and only visit to Spokane this past weekend during Hoopfest, though he holds numerous offers: Kansas, Creighton, Nebraska, LSU, Indiana, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Texas Tech and others.
Here’s what Fogle said about his relationship with Gonzaga to On3.com:
“They’re an in-state school. And they’re just really, really consistent. They’ve gotten to the NCAA Tournament every year and, I think, they’ve been to like nine straight Sweet Sixteens. Their player development is top-notch and that is really sticking out about them. They’ve come to see me at home like three times. They’ve come to see my workout at my high school twice. I mean, we have definitely grown a strong relationship. They like my scoring and my offensive skill set. They think I can fit in really well with their play style.”
Both 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and On3.com predict Gonzaga will land Fogle over the Bluejays and Jayhawks. Fogle would be the first commit in Mark Few’s 2025 class.
The Zags are also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) who listed Gonzaga in his final four schools along with Texas, Cal and Houston. Harwell is expected to make his decision in September.
Five-star combo guard and top 10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools. The 6-foot-6 small forward told 247Sports that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Spokane in the next couple of months. Nik Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake, California), a four-star forward and top 30 recruit nationally, has been on multiple visits and was at Kraziness in the Kennel in October.
Fogle was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year after he averaged 24.6 points at Anacortes High School (WA). He’ll play his senior year of high school at AZ Compass Prep, which has produced NBA players Jabari Walker (Portland Trail Blazers), TyTy Washington (Milwaukee Bucks) and Maxwell Lewis (Los Angeles Lakers) — as well as numerous Divison-I talents including UCLA’s Dylan Andrews, Illinois’ Kylan Boswell, Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross and Kansas’ A.J. Storr.