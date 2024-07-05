Drew Timme signs with Sacramento Kings for NBA Summer League
Drew Timme is getting another shot at an NBA career this summer, as the former Gonzaga men’s basketball star is set to join the Sacramento Kings for the California Classic NBA Summer League this week.
The Kings will have two teams compete in the event. Timme, who suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, after going undrafted in 2023, will join a squad coached by former NBA guard Doug Christie. That Kings team will play three games against the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Chinese national team on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Timme is joined by former USC standout Boogie Ellis and Washington State’s Isaac Jones, both of whom signed with the Kings as undrafted free agents from the 2024 NBA Draft. Christie’s Kings also feature Sehmus Hazer (Fenerbahce) and Melwin Pantzar (Surne Bilbao Basket); forwards Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech), TJ Bickerstaff (James Madison), Lucas Dufeal (James Madison); and center Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor).
Timme’s rookie season in the G League was cut short in February when he suffered a broken foot. Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer appeared in 27 games with the Herd this season and averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 21.8 minutes per game. Timme had several big games in his first season as a pro, including a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist performance in early December; a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 17 and a 16-point, 15-rebound outing in the G League Showcase finale on Dec. 22. He shot 50% or better on at least five field goal attempts in 16 games.
After not hearing his name called during the 2023 draft, Timme signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks that guaranteed him a spot with the team for the 2023 summer league. The 6-foot-10 Texan appeared in just four summer league games, and following brief appearances in the preseason, the team cut him. A week later, Timme signed a two-way deal to play with the Herd.
Since two-way contracts are one-year deals, Timme became a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 NBA calendar year on July 1.
Timme won’t be the only former Gonzaga standout who’ll suit up for the summer league. Over in Las Vegas, Anton Watson is expected to play for the Boston Celtics after they took him with the 54th overall pick last month. Julian Strawther, the 28th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2023, is also a candidate to get some reps in the summer as well.