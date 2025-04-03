Former Gonzaga guard enters transfer portal for third time
Dominick Harris is in the transfer portal again.
The former Gonzaga Bulldogs and Loyola Marymount Lions guard is portaling for the third straight offseason after spending this past year playing for the UCLA Bruins. Harris never really managed to secure a spot in Mick Cronin's rotation, appearing in just 11 games and averaging 7.4 minutes of playing time in those limited opportunities.
Harris, a former four-star recruit in 2020, was part of Gonzaga's "Tricky Trio" class that featured future NBA lottery picks Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther. Harris appeared in 25 games as a freshman but had to sit out the following 2021-22 campaign due to a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. Harris returned to play in 13 games for the Bulldogs as a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23, then entered the transfer portal that ensuing spring. Across his 38 appearances in two seasons with Gonzaga, Harris averaged 2.5 points in 6.3 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-3 native of Murrieta, California, decided to move closer to home when he committed to LMU for his redshirt junior year. In his one season with the Lions, Harris paced the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game and shot 44.8% from behind the arc, which led the West Coast Conference and was the third-best 3-point percentage in the country. He scored 20 or more points in seven games, though he was limited to 11 points and on 4-of-13 from the field in his one contest against his former team, as Gonzaga cruised to a 92-58 win over Harris' Lions at the McCarthey Athletic Center last January.
Harris cashed in on his standout season with the Lions as he entered the transfer portal again, this time to join a revamped Bruins squad that featured highly-touted transfers Kobe Johnson (USC Trojans), Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State Beavers) and Eric Dailey (Oklahoma State Cowboys). Harris came off the bench in a limited role early on in nonleague play, but eventually fell out of the rotation entirely by the time Big Ten play rolled around. He didn't see the floor at all for the Bruins in their 65-62 win over the Zags at Intuit Dome.
Prior to Division I hoops, Harris attended Rancho Christian High School in Southern California, where he played alongside current Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley. As a senior in 2019-20, Harris helped guide Rancho to a 22-8 record and the CIF State Open Division playoffs. He was the No. 13-ranked recruit in California, according to 247Sports.