Former Gonzaga standout reflects on his journey toward coaching career
In sourcing the root of JP Batista's passion, the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout can find traces of it even in the moments of his college career, where things weren't going his way.
Batista didn't have many off-nights during his two-year stay in Spokane. After transferring in from Barton Community College in Kansas, the 6-foot-9 forward from Brazil took home West Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors in 2004-05, followed by all-conference recognition as a sophomore. Batista increased his scoring to 19.3 points per game, second best in the WCC, helping guide the Zags to the program's fourth Sweet 16 appearance in 2006.
But on the rare occasion Batista didn't play like himself for whatever reason, he would see an opportunity to bounce back in the weight room the very next day.
"Strength and conditioning, lifting and all that was actually my stress releaser," Batista said. "Even in the bad days, I couldn't wait until I got to the weight room the next day. It kept me healthy, kept me strong."
Nearly 16 years after he left Gonzaga as a player, Batista returned in 2022 as a graduate assistant on Mark Few's coaching staff, focusing most of his time on the strength and conditioning aspects of training. That experience led to a new opportunity with the Gonzaga women's basketball program as the team's head strength and conditioning coach.
"It's full circle," Batista said in regard to working alongside head coach Lisa Fortier and her assistant coach/husband Craig Fortier. "You cherish your relationship and then you never know what's gonna happen tomorrow. And here I am today, working for those two guys who are amazing, amazing individuals, amazing professionals. I couldn't ask for a better situation for me and my family."