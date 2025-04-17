Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme earns All-NBA G League honors
By the end of his decorated four-year college career at Gonzaga, receiving end-of-season awards became customary for Drew Timme.
Though the pedigree of being a three-time All-America selection and two-time conference player of the year didn't carve out an easy path to the pros, Timme's patience and determination amid a season-ending injury, followed by a midseason trade the following year, has paid off with the 6-foot-10 Texan's first annual award of his professional career.
Following an impressive run in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets, Timme was honored Thursday with a spot on the All-NBA G League second team. He averaged 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29 regular-season games with the Nets, shooting 57.4% from the floor, 38.5% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line. Those numbers helped Timme earn a multi-year contract from the Brooklyn Nets on March 28.
Timme made a strong case to be considered for a roster spot on a main NBA roster with some eye-opening performances during March, highlighted by a 50-point outburst he put together during an overtime contest against the Motor City Cruise on March 22. Timme shot 21-of-26 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds in 43 minutes of action, guiding the Nets to a 152-145 victory. Fittingly, he scored all seven of his team's points in overtime.
Timme's career-high came not even two weeks after a 40-point night against the Westchester Knicks on March 11. In total, Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer scored 20 or more points in 23 of his 29 regular-season appearances. Timme also recorded 18 double-doubles, including two triple-doubles, while shooting above 50% from the field in all but six games with Long Island. He earned NBA G League Player of the Week honors once on March 25, shortly after his 40- and 50-point games.
Timme appeared in nine games with Brooklyn, including a pair of starts on April 6 against the Toronto Raptors and then five days later against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He certainly made the most of his opportunities, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in just over 28 minutes per contest. Timme even recorded three double-doubles and had 19 points in just his second career NBA game, a 115-112 Nets win over the Washington Wizards on March 29.
Timme had the opportunity to share his final game of the 2024-25 season with former Gonzaga teammate Anton Watson, the Spokane native who signed with the New York Knicks last month, as the two swapped jerseys in a special moment between friends after the final buzzer sounded on a 113-105 win for the Knicks over the Nets at the Barclays Center. Watson, previously with the G League's Maine Celtics, was not one of the 15 players selected to the three All-NBA G League teams.
In fact, Timme is the only player from Gonzaga to earn a spot on one of the All-NBA G League teams since their inception in 2002, when the league's coaches voted on two five-man teams to recognize the best G League players. A third All-NBA G League team was added in 2007.
Timme started the 2024-25 season with the Stockton Kings, putting up 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, before being traded to Long Island in December. In October, Stockton signed Timme to a contract following his run with the Kings' Summer League squad in Las Vegas. He also played for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) after he went undrafted coming out of Gonzaga in 2023, though a season-ending foot fracture cut his season short in January.