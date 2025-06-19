Former Gonzaga star linked to NBA trade speculation
Heading into his third offseason since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura once again finds himself at the center of trade speculation.
As the Lakers look to retool their roster, a report from ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin suggests LA could center a package around the former Gonzaga standout to acquire 6-foot-9 forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz.
"Since their season ended, [the Lakers have] held a few conversations with the Utah Jazz to try to land the 27-year-old [Collins], with Rui Hachimura often the centerpiece of the deal," Irwin reported Thursday. "Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Dončić."
Iwrin noted that such a deal doesn't appear imminent, given LA is also interested in Utah's Walker Kessler. That said, it seems there are those within the Lakers organization who support moving Hachimura if he can land them a new starting center. Collins doesn't necessarily fit that profile, though his high-flying style of play would be intriguing to watch with LeBron James and Dončić as his teammates.
As for Hachimura, the 6-foot-8 wing is coming off one of his more productive and efficient seasons of his six-year NBA career — 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 50.9% shooting from the field and 41.3% from downtown. Though he hasn't always looked the sharpest defensively, Hachimura is continuing to develop positive tendencies and has earned more trust from the Lakers coaching staff due to his improvements on that end of the floor. According to basketball-reference.com, Hachimura's 1.5 defensive win shares this past season are tied for the best mark of his career.
Hachimura, who's set to make about $18 million next season, is eligible to sign a veteran extension with the Lakers this offseason. He's entering the final year of a three-year, $51 million contract he inked after being traded from the Washington Wizards to LA in 2023.
Hachimura has been linked to several trade rumors since joining the Lakers. Given the lack of young talent surrounding James and Dončić, the 27-year-old Hachimura is perhaps LA's most valuable asset heading into the offseason.