Former Gonzaga stars feature in NBA's 2025-26 opening day lineup
Gonzaga fans looking for ways to satiate their hoops fix will have an array of NBA games to look forward to in the weeks leading up to the college basketball season.
Two former Zags are set to feature on opening night of the 2025-26 NBA season, as well as usher in the league's new 11-year, $75 million media rights package that includes NBC and its streaming service, Peacock.
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their championship banner on opening night — set for Oct. 21 — as they host the Kevin Durant-led Houston Rockets in NBC's first televised game in over two decades. That matchup from the Paycom Center tips off at 4:30 p.m. PST.
Rui Hachimura features in the nightcap, set for 7 p.m. PST between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.
Pending Ryan Nembhard's role with the Dallas Mavericks while on a two-way contract, Gonzaga's record-breaking point guard could see some playing time in the team's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22. The Ontario native performed well above the expectations one would have for an undrafted rookie in their first NBA Summer League run, which was highlighted by a 21-point debut and a go-ahead basket from Nembhard against the Lakers in his first game with Dallas.
Coverage shifts to ESPN for the ensuing Wednesday and Thursday of opening week. A rematch of last season's championship round headlines the weekly slate, as Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard will cross paths again when the Indiana Pacers host the Thunder at 4:30 p.m. PST on Oct. 23.
Year No. 3 as a pro for Julian Strawther officially gets underway on Oct. 23 in a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Warriors at the Chase Center. The 6-foot-7 Las Vegas native is coming off averaging 9.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 65 appearances with the Nuggets in 2024-25.
Strawther and the Nuggets are back in the spotlight when they face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Peacock Exclusive game on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. PST.
As the NBA continues its weeklong rollout of its 2025-26 schedule, here's a full look at some of the league's top regular season dates, including its opening day lineup, MLK Day slate and Christmas Day setlist, that involve former Gonzaga standouts.
Zags featured on marquee NBA dates
Opening Day (Oct. 21, NBC/Peacock)
- 4:30 p.m.: Thunder (Holmgren) vs. Rockets
- 7 p.m.: Lakers (Hachimura) vs. Warriors
Opening Week on ESPN (Oct. 22-23)
- 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22: Mavericks (R. Nembhard) vs. Spurs
- 4:30 p.m., Oct. 23: Pacers (A. Nembhard) vs. Thunder (Holmgren)
- 7 p.m., Oct. 23: Nuggets (Strawther) vs. Warriors
Peacock Exclusives (Oct. 27)
- 6:30 p.m.: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (Strawther)
NBA on Christmas Day (Dec. 25, ABC/ ESPN)
- 11:30 a.m.: Thunder (Holmgren) vs. Spurs
- 2 p.m.: Warriors vs. Mavericks (R. Nembhard)
- 5 p.m.: Lakers (Hachimura) vs. Rockets
- 7:30 p.m.: Nuggets (Strawther) vs. Timberwolves
MLK Day (Jan. 19, 2026, NBC/Peacock)
- 11:30 a.m.: Cavaliers vs. Thunder (Holmgren)