Former Saint Mary's star enters transfer portal after struggling at UConn

NEWS: UConn guard Aidan Mahaney is entering the transfer portal, he told @On3sports.



The 6-3 junior averaged 4.5 PPG this season. Began his career at St. Mary's where he was All-WCC 1st team in his two seasons with the Gaels.