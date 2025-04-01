Former Saint Mary's star enters transfer portal after struggling at UConn
Nearly a year after transferring from the Saint Mary's Gaels to play for the UConn Huskies, Aidan Mahaney has entered his name into the transfer portal once again.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Lafayette, California, struggled to stay on the floor over the course of his one season playing for Dan Hurley. Mahaney was featured in UConn's starting five for the first five games of the season, but following the team's 0-3 showing at the Maui Invitational — during which Mahaney was demoted from his starting spot — his role on the team was diminished for the remainder of the season.
Mahaney, a two-time all-conference player with the Saint Mary's Gaels not that long ago, logged 10.9 minutes off the bench over his final 29 appearances in a Huskies uniform. He scored a season-high 15 points in UConn's 87-84 win over the Providence Friars on Jan. 5, followed by a 14-point night in a 76-72 loss to the Xavier Musketeers on Jan. 25.
Just when it seemed like Mahaney was developing a rhythm, his minutes declined even more down the stretch of the regular season. He didn't score a point in four consecutive games spanning from Feb. 15 to March 1 and played just 3.0 minutes per game during that stretch. Mahaney scored four points and grabbed one rebound in 8 minutes of action in UConn's season-ending loss to the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mahaney emerged onto the college basketball scene immediately as a freshman with Saint Mary's in the 2022-23 season. The former three-star recruit out of Campolindo High School helped guide his hometown Gaels to a 27-8 record and a share of the West Coast Conference regular season title, splitting it with the Gonzaga Bulldogs after both teams went 14-2 in league play.
Mahaney's first signature moment in college was against the Zags during his freshman season, when he led the Gaels to a come-from-behind victory with 18 points and three assists in a 78-70 final from Moraga, California. Saint Mary's went on to play in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed, taking down 12-seed VCU in the first round before falling to UConn, which went on to win the first of back-to-back titles, in the second round.
Mahaney's most recent game against the Bulldogs was a much different story, though, as he finished with two points and one rebound in the Huskies' 77-71 victory over Gonzaga this past season at Madison Square Garden. He logged 8 minutes and shot 1-for-4 from the field.
Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 69 appearances with Saint Mary's, and made 60 starts.