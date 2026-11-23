Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs held steady at No. 22 amid an otherwise wild week of college basketball that saw a major shakeup in the Week 3 AP Top 25 poll.

Gonzaga fought off a talented and experienced Montana State team that has 10 returners from a squad that won 18 games a season ago and is predicted to win the Big Sky Conference to beat the Bobcats 74-62 at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday, but didn't do enough to impress the voters in an otherwise tumultuous week that saw big jumps and deep slides in the rankings.

The Houston Cougars claimed the top spot and made the biggest leap, jumping seven spots after a 3-0 week with wins over the then-No. 1 Florida Gators, who fell two spots, and the then-No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks, who slipped one place. The fourth-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini climbed six spots due in part to a 21-point victory over then-No. 5 Duke, and the LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 25 last week following an 81-80 win over the Bulldogs on Nov. 14, improved to 6-0 and climbed five places into the top 20.

The Blue Devils took this week's biggest fall and dropped to No. 16. The Michigan State Spartans plummeted nine places to No. 11 and 10th-ranked UConn fell seven spots.

The Bulldogs face the Kansas State Wildcats — who are, subjectively speaking, playing the worst basketball of any team in a stacked field at the Players Era 16 — on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Kansas State (3-2) is coming off an 80-70 home loss to the Campbell Camels, a program with two 20-win seasons (20-9 in 1993-94 and 20-13 in 2018-19) since it moved to Division I in 1977, but the challenge in Las Vegas only gets more daunting.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

The Gonzaga-Kansas State winner plays No. 15 Alabama or Baylor (which received 13 votes) on Thanksgiving before possible matchups with No. 17 Miami or Michigan, which fell from No. 18 out of the rankings but received two votes.

Gonzaga had a week to better calibrate the parts of a largely new and growing (well, at least it was until Chauncey Wiggins became eligible Nov. 12) roster after its clunky win over Montana State. The Bulldogs have a series of opportunities this week against quality competition in Sin City to show how much progress the Cinderella-turned-Blue-Blood program has made in the interim.

Full AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for Week 3

1. Houston (6-0) — 1,466 points (55 first-place votes)

2. Virginia (7-0) — 1,316 points (4 first-place votes)

3. Florida (6-1) — 1,262 points

4. Illinois (5-1) — 1,200 points

5. Texas Tech (5-0) — 1,185 points

6. UCLA (6-0) — 1,183 points

7. Texas (6-0) — 1,114 points

8. Arizona (4-1) — 1,073 points

9. Tennessee (5-0) — 1,047 points

10. UConn (4-1) — 976 points

11. Michigan State (5-1) — 924 points

12. Kansas (5-1) — 852 points

13. St. John's (5-0) — 768 points

14. Vanderbilt (6-0) — 688 points

15. Alabama (5-0) — 586 points

16. Duke (4-2) — 468 points

17. Miami (FL) (5-1) — 467 points

18. USC (6-0) — 454 points

19. BYU (5-0) — 418 points

20. LSU (6-0) — 325 points

21. Nebraska (6-0) — 319 points

22. Gonzaga (3-1) — 262 points

23. Indiana (6-0) — 237 points

24. Memphis (4-1) — 203 points

25. Louisville (3-1) — 183 points

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.