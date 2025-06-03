Gonzaga's Ben Gregg gets invite to work out for NBA team
Former Clackamas High School (Oregon) and Gonzaga men's basketball standout Ben Gregg was invited by his hometown Portland Trail Blazers to participate in the team's pre-draft workouts that were held Tuesday.
Gregg entered his name into the portal as a grad transfer in late April, though he told Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI at the time that he was focused on getting to the professional level, given that there was a slim chance he'd receive another year of eligibility. The 6-foot-10 forward's first season with the Bulldogs (2020-21) didn't count against him because of the pandemic, making the 2021-22 campaign his official "freshman" year.
Without any official ruling from the NCAA on the matter, Gregg began going through the first stages of the NBA draft process. Though he wasn't invited to either combine in Chicago last month, he had an opportunity to showcase his skillset in front of Portland's scouts and front office personnel, competing in scrimmages and testing aspects of his game through drills with the hope of receiving solid feedback from the team's leadership.
Gregg was joined by Cameron Hildreth (Wake Forest), Jamiya Neal (Creighton), Mohamed Diawara (France) and Caleb Grill (Missouri) for Portland's latest round of pre-draft workouts.
Gregg played a key role on some of Gonzaga's more talented squads in recent memory, often as a spark plug who provided a much-needed boost with his energy and hustle. He was used sparingly off the bench in his first two seasons before blossoming into a key rotational player by his junior year and taking on a leadership role as a senior.
This past season, Gregg started in 29 of his 35 appearances and averaged a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He made 72.9% of his attempts inside the arc, which was good enough for the highest 2-point field goal percentage in the West Coast Conference. His 3-point percentage, however, dipped down to 27.1% (2.0 attempts per game) after he shot 37.7% from behind the arc during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Gregg wasn't mentioned on any mock draft or big board following his senior season, but even if he doesn't hear his name called during this month's draft (June 25-26), Gregg would still be eligible to play in the NBA Summer League if a team picked him up as an undrafted free agent, or if he signed an Exhibit 10 contract.
Gregg wasn't the only Gonzaga player to recently receive a pre-draft workout — his teammate Ryan Nembhard worked out with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as well.