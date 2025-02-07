Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. LMU Lions: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC) look to get back on track Thursday when the Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) bring their five-game winning streak to the McCarthey Athletic Center for a West Coast Conference tilt in Spokane. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
The Zags enter the matchup having lost three of their last five contests, the latest a 62-58 setback to Saint Mary's on Saturday. Gonzaga trailed by 14 in the first half, took the lead midway through the second half but couldn't muster enough offense down the stretch while going 2-for-12 from the field over the final 9 minutes of regulation.
On the other side, the Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) have been one of the WCC's hottest teams as of late. With its come-from-behind win over San Diego last week, LMU has won five straight games in WCC play — the program's first such streak since 1991. Four LMU players finished in double-digit scoring, led by Myron Amey Jr.'s 16 points, while Jevon Porter had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Porter was named WCC Player of the Week for the second time this season after he recorded back-to-back double-doubles while putting up 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in LMU's two wins.
Gonzaga won the first meeting of the season in a 96-68 final from Gersten Pavilion on Jan. 4. Graham Ike, the team's leading scorer, put up 27 points and nine rebounds. Khalif Battle added 26 as the Zags scored 56 points in the paint and went 52.8% from the field overall.
Here are the live updates:
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 27, LMU 24: An energetic start from the Bulldogs slowly dwindled over the course of the first half, allowing the Lions to chip away at their double-digit deficit before settling for a 2-point margin at halftime. After a 5-for-5 start from the floor, a slew of self-inflicted mistakes got in the way of Gonzaga extending its early advantage over LMU, as the Zags missed 20 of their last 25 field goal attempts of the half while the Lions got 10 points from Caleb Stone-Carrawell to pull within striking distance.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 25, LMU 23 (1:13): Caleb Stone-Carrawell tied the game at 23 apiece with a 3-pointer from the wing, drawing quite the response from Lions head coach Stan Johnson. Khalif Battle put the Bulldogs back in front with a driving layup, followed by a deep 2-pointer.
Gonzaga 19, LMU 17 (3:32): Aaron McBride's reverse layup caps off a 10-0 scoring run for the Lions and prompts a timeout for the Zags, who went ahead by double-digits before going ice cold from the field over a 4-minute stretch that included a handful of misses around the rim. Gonzaga is just 4-of-8 on layup attempts and 8-of-26 from the floor overall.
Gonzaga 19, LMU 9 (7:35): Michael Ajayi kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound after Graham Ike missed around the rim then found Ryan Nembhard for a score in the paint. Gonzaga's senior guard has six points and two assists in the first half. MJ Amey Jr. snapped the Lions' 7-minute scoring drought with a layup.
Gonzaga 16, LMU 7 (11:04): Ryan Nembhard ends Gonzaga's scoring drought with a pullup jumper from the free-throw line, followed by a basket from Braden Huff moments later off another second-chance opportunity for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga 12, LMU 7 (11:46): What looked to be a shootout has turned into a slugfest between the Zags and Lions. Neither team has scored in over three minutes, as Gonzaga's execution has dropped off from where it was in the opening minutes, while LMU hasn't completely cracked the lid off the basket. The Bulldogs have missed six in a row from the field; the Lions are already up to eight turnovers on the night.
Gonzaga 12, LMU 5 (15:38): Gonzaga hasn't given an inch defensively since the opening tip, as five of the Lions' first seven possessions ended in a turnover, leading to eight points the other way for the home team. Graham Ike has six points early on for the Bulldogs, while LMU hasn't scored since Caleb Stone-Carrawell's 3-pointer at the 17:38 mark.
Gonzaga 12, LMU 5 (16:34): Jevon Porter stepped out of bounds trying to drive baseline, marking LMU's fourth turnover out of the gate. Graham Ike capitalized on the other end with an emphatic slam off a pocket pass from Khalif Battle. Zags are a perfect 5-of-5 out of the gate.
Gonzaga 2, LMU 0 (19:00): Nembhard snuck a bounce pass to Ben Gregg along the baseline, resulting in Gonzaga's first points of the night after Gregg scored the easy layup.
