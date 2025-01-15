What Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said ahead of Oregon State game
There isn't much history on the hardwood between Gonzaga and Oregon State, though that's set to change for the foreseeable future on Thursday night when the two meet as West Coast Conference foes at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) and the Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) will go from not having seen each other in 34 years, to playing each other multiple times in conference play while they share WCC membership for this season and the next before they join the Pac-12 Conference in 2025-26.
While the fanbases spend time acquainting after three decades apart, it's safe to say the head coaches don't need much of an introduction. Mark Few's Hall-of-Fame resume that he's built over the last 26 years at the helm of the Zags speaks for itself. Meanwhile, Oregon State's Wayne Tinkle has racked up nearly 600 career wins over the last 19 seasons, including the first eight with Montana (2006-2014).
Tinkle, who's actually a graduate of Spokane's Ferris High School, played center for the Grizzlies under legendary head coach Mike Montgomery from 1985-1989. Following a 12-year playing career, Tinkle returned to Montana's coaching staff as an assistant in 2001, then moved up to the head coach's chair in 2006. During his tenure, Tinkle guided the Grizzlies to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Few and Tinkle have only crossed paths once before as head coaches, when the Bulldogs took down the Grizzlies, 77-54, at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 11, 2007. Still, their reputations for their unique playing styles proceed them heading into Thursday night's matchup.
"Wayne comes all the way from the Mike Montgomery coaching tree, so all those Montana teams, the Stanford teams; they duck you in and post you really, really hard," Few said of Tinkle and Oregon State after Gonzaga's win over Washington State last Saturday. "They flash a guy high-low, and he's got some nice shooters on the outside, a quick little point guard, and they mix up their defenses a lot."
The Beavers' frontline could present some challenges for the Bulldogs' myriad of big men, particularly on the glass. Led by 6-foot-9 forward Michael Rataj, Oregon State has allowed the fewest rebounds to its opponents this season (29.2 per game). Rataj paces the team at 8.5 boards per contest.
"They're huge," Few said of the Beavers' size. "They're huge. It's another big team. It's another team that likes to post really, really hard."
Conversely, Gonzaga is No. 2 in the league in rebounds per game (40.2, second to Saint Mary's at 41.7). The Bulldogs have made a living in the paint as well. According to KenPom.com, the Zags have made 57.4% of their shots inside the arc, which ranks among the top 30 best 2-point field goal percentages in the country.
Whichever frontcourt imposes their will on the other has the best chance at grabbing the upper hand in this matchup, whether that be Graham Ike and company on the inside, or Rataj and the Beavers dominating the boards.
