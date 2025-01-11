Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team is set to renew its in-state rivalry with Washington State on Saturday when the two schools square off for the first time as West Coast Conference competitors at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The 151st all-time meeting between the Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC) and the Cougars (13-4, 3-1 WCC) will be a battle over more than just regional bragging rights. With only one other undefeated team left in the WCC (Saint Mary's), Saturday's tilt in Spokane will certainly have an impact on the race for the No. 1 spot in the standings and the conference tournament. Postseason aspirations could also be at stake, as the Zags look to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume while the Cougs try to get back on track following a 95-94 loss to Pacific on Thursday.
WSU overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half to force overtime against the Tigers, though it wasn't enough compared to Lamar Washington's outstanding night. The Pacific guard recorded a career-high 40 points and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to snap his team's 20-game losing streak in league play. The Cougs, meanwhile, dropped seven spots to No. 75 in the NET.
Injuries have started to pile up for WSU, which was without Isaiah Watts for a fifth straight game on Thursday. The Cougs were also missing their leading scorer, Cedric Coward, as well as Rihards Vavers.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, enter the matchup coming off a 93-80 victory over San Diego. Senior forward Ben Gregg finished with 23 points — one off from tying his season high — and knocked down three 3-pointers while going 9-for-12 from the field. Graham Ike took advantage at the free-throw line to finish with 15 points on 13-for-15 from the charity stripe, along with 19 rebounds and two blocks.
Ike's 16.3 points per game pace the Bulldogs, who rank top 10 in the country in scoring (87.8 points) and assists per game (18.8). Ryan Nembhard is No. 1 in the nation with 164 assists to just 40 turnovers. His 4.10 assist-to-turnover ratio is fifth-best in Division I.
The Zags are 17.5-point favorites heading into the matchup with the Cougs according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Despite winning six of its last seven contests outright, Gonzaga has failed to cover the spread in eight of its last nine games. WSU, conversely, has covered in seven of its last nine and is undefeated against the spread following a loss (3-0).
Gonzaga vs. Washington State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread: Gonzaga -17.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 163.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -2800
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (7-10) WSU (11-6)
Game time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
Our prediction: Gonzaga 89, WSU 78
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional*) FOX13+ (Seattle)
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena will experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
