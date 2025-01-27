Gonzaga Nation

NCAA NET Rankings update: Gonzaga 7 spots ahead of rival Saint Mary’s

The Bulldogs rank No. 16 in the NET following win over Portland

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

With every victory in West Coast Conference play, the Gonzaga men's basketball team inches closer to securing the program's 26th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Though Saturday's 105-63 win over Portland didn't get the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll, it did help them maintain their position in the NET Rankings, which is one of the evaluation tools utilized by the NCAA Tournament selection committee when seeding teams on Selection Sunday.

The Zags checked in at No. 16 in the NET following their last victory over the Pilots. That win counted as a quadrant 4 game, which the NET constitutes as any home games against an opponent ranked No. 161-353 and road games against teams ranked No. 241-353. Quad 1 games, conversely, are games against No. 1-30, neutral games against No. 1-50 and away games against No. 1-75.

That being said, beating No. 322-ranked Portland won't do much to improve the postseason resume; besides protecting it from having any blemishes for the committee to point out during Selection Sunday. As for their record in quad 1 games, though, the Bulldogs are just 2-5 and have lost five straight. That could change on Saturday when Gonzaga heads down to Moraga, California, to take on the WCC's first place team, Saint Mary's (18-3, 8-0 WCC), which is ranked No. 23 in the NET with five quad 2 wins.

First, the Bulldogs have a rematch against Oregon State (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday. The Beavers checked in at No. 54 in the NET, which means that the matchup at the Kennel will be a quad 2 opportunity for Gonzaga.

Here’s a closer look at each WCC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

NET Ranking: No. 16
Record: 15-6, 6-2 WCC    Q1: 2-5  Q2: 2-1  Q3: 4-0  Q4: 7-0 
Best wins: Q1 vs. Baylor (28), Q1 at San Diego State (42), Q2 vs. Arizona State (59)

Saint Mary’s Gaels

NET Ranking: No. 23
Record: 18-3, 8-0 WCC    Q1: 0-0  Q2: 5-3  Q3: 4-0  Q4: 8-0 
Best wins: Q2 neutral vs. Nebraska (63), Q2 neutral vs. USC (73), Q2 vs. San Francisco (74)

Oregon State Beavers

NET: No. 54
Record: 16-6, 6-3 WCC    Q1: 1-4  Q2: 2-1  Q3: 2-1  Q4: 10-0
Best wins: vs. Gonzaga (16), vs. UC Irvine (50), vs. Santa Clara (60)

Santa Clara Broncos

NET: No. 60
Record: 14-8, 6-3 WCC    Q1: 2-2  Q2: 4-4  Q3: 4-2  Q4: 4-0
Best wins: Q1 at Gonzaga (16), Q1 at McNeese (58), Q2 vs. Oregon State (54)

San Francisco Dons

NET: No. 74
Record: 16-6, 7-3 WCC    Q1: 0-5  Q2: 3-1  Q3: 4-0  Q4: 9-0
Best wins: Q2 vs. Boise State (52), Q2 vs. Santa Clara (60), Q2 vs. Oregon State (54)

Washington State Cougars

NET: No. 87
Record: 15-7, 5-4 WCC    Q1: 0-4  Q2: 5-2  Q3: 2-0  Q4: 8-1
Best wins: Q2 at Nevada (76), Q2 neutral vs. Boise State (52), Q2 vs. Bradley (64)

Loyola Marymount Lions

NET: No. 156
Record: 12-8, 4-4 WCC    Q1: 0-3  Q2: 2-4  Q3: 5-0  Q4: 4-1
Best wins: Q2 vs. Santa Clara (56) Q2 vs. Oregon State (54), Q3 vs. Nevada (76)

Pepperdine Waves

NET: No. 216
Record: 8-13, 2-6 WCC    Q1: 0-8  Q2: 0-2  Q3: 1-0  Q4: 6-3
Best wins: Q3 neutral vs. New Mexico State (154), Q4 at Pacific (307), Q4 vs. Northern Arizona (240)

Pacific Tigers

NET: No. 307
Record: 6-17, 1-8 WCC    Q1: 0-3  Q2: 1-5  Q3: 1-3  Q4: 2-6
Best wins: Q2 at Washington State (86), Q3 neutral vs. San Jose State (171), Q4 vs. Cal State Fullerton (315)

San Diego Toreros

NET: No. 313
Record: 4-18, 1-8 WCC    Q1: 0-6  Q2: 0-3  Q3: 0-2  Q4: 3-7
Best wins: Q4 vs. Idaho (244), Q4 vs. Pacific (307), Q4 vs. Boston U. (300)

Portland Pilots

NET: No. 322
Record: 7-15, 2-7 WCC    Q1: 0-6  Q2: 0-1  Q3: 0-6  Q4: 5-2
Best wins: Q4 at Long Beach State (316), Q4 vs. Lafayette (294), Q4 vs. Pacific (307)

