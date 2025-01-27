NCAA NET Rankings update: Gonzaga 7 spots ahead of rival Saint Mary’s
With every victory in West Coast Conference play, the Gonzaga men's basketball team inches closer to securing the program's 26th NCAA Tournament appearance.
Though Saturday's 105-63 win over Portland didn't get the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll, it did help them maintain their position in the NET Rankings, which is one of the evaluation tools utilized by the NCAA Tournament selection committee when seeding teams on Selection Sunday.
The Zags checked in at No. 16 in the NET following their last victory over the Pilots. That win counted as a quadrant 4 game, which the NET constitutes as any home games against an opponent ranked No. 161-353 and road games against teams ranked No. 241-353. Quad 1 games, conversely, are games against No. 1-30, neutral games against No. 1-50 and away games against No. 1-75.
That being said, beating No. 322-ranked Portland won't do much to improve the postseason resume; besides protecting it from having any blemishes for the committee to point out during Selection Sunday. As for their record in quad 1 games, though, the Bulldogs are just 2-5 and have lost five straight. That could change on Saturday when Gonzaga heads down to Moraga, California, to take on the WCC's first place team, Saint Mary's (18-3, 8-0 WCC), which is ranked No. 23 in the NET with five quad 2 wins.
First, the Bulldogs have a rematch against Oregon State (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday. The Beavers checked in at No. 54 in the NET, which means that the matchup at the Kennel will be a quad 2 opportunity for Gonzaga.
Here’s a closer look at each WCC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
NET Ranking: No. 16
Record: 15-6, 6-2 WCC Q1: 2-5 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 7-0
Best wins: Q1 vs. Baylor (28), Q1 at San Diego State (42), Q2 vs. Arizona State (59)
Saint Mary’s Gaels
NET Ranking: No. 23
Record: 18-3, 8-0 WCC Q1: 0-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-0
Best wins: Q2 neutral vs. Nebraska (63), Q2 neutral vs. USC (73), Q2 vs. San Francisco (74)
Oregon State Beavers
NET: No. 54
Record: 16-6, 6-3 WCC Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 10-0
Best wins: vs. Gonzaga (16), vs. UC Irvine (50), vs. Santa Clara (60)
Santa Clara Broncos
NET: No. 60
Record: 14-8, 6-3 WCC Q1: 2-2 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 4-0
Best wins: Q1 at Gonzaga (16), Q1 at McNeese (58), Q2 vs. Oregon State (54)
San Francisco Dons
NET: No. 74
Record: 16-6, 7-3 WCC Q1: 0-5 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Best wins: Q2 vs. Boise State (52), Q2 vs. Santa Clara (60), Q2 vs. Oregon State (54)
Washington State Cougars
NET: No. 87
Record: 15-7, 5-4 WCC Q1: 0-4 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 8-1
Best wins: Q2 at Nevada (76), Q2 neutral vs. Boise State (52), Q2 vs. Bradley (64)
Loyola Marymount Lions
NET: No. 156
Record: 12-8, 4-4 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 4-1
Best wins: Q2 vs. Santa Clara (56) Q2 vs. Oregon State (54), Q3 vs. Nevada (76)
Pepperdine Waves
NET: No. 216
Record: 8-13, 2-6 WCC Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 6-3
Best wins: Q3 neutral vs. New Mexico State (154), Q4 at Pacific (307), Q4 vs. Northern Arizona (240)
Pacific Tigers
NET: No. 307
Record: 6-17, 1-8 WCC Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 1-3 Q4: 2-6
Best wins: Q2 at Washington State (86), Q3 neutral vs. San Jose State (171), Q4 vs. Cal State Fullerton (315)
San Diego Toreros
NET: No. 313
Record: 4-18, 1-8 WCC Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 3-7
Best wins: Q4 vs. Idaho (244), Q4 vs. Pacific (307), Q4 vs. Boston U. (300)
Portland Pilots
NET: No. 322
Record: 7-15, 2-7 WCC Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 5-2
Best wins: Q4 at Long Beach State (316), Q4 vs. Lafayette (294), Q4 vs. Pacific (307)
