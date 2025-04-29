Gonzaga commit Davis Fogle gets snubbed in On3's final 2025 recruiting rankings
Depending on how Mark Few and his coaching staff round out Gonzaga's roster through the transfer portal this offseason, there's a chance their lone commit in the class of 2025 plays a meaningful role with the Bulldogs from the moment he joins the ranks.
While four-star recruit Davis Fogle doesn't have the experience of playing at the Division-I level like most of his future Bulldogs teammates do, the 6-foot-7 wing from Anacortes, Washington, already possesses some of the tools necessary to succeed at the highest forms of competition that college basketball has to offer.
Fogle's size and shotmaking on the perimeter, combined with his budding guard skillset, provide Mark Few and the coaching staff some options in how they utilize their four-star recruit on the floor in his first season of college. He'll likely look to add size to his frame over the course of his college career, though his athleticism and ability to score speak for themselves.
Fogle's traits were on full display throughout the past year with AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, where he competed against some of the other top high school players in the country. After a few impressive runs at the Under Armour Rise circuit in Atlanta — where he earned MVP honors of the event — and at the NBPA camp last June, Fogle ascended up the recruiting rankings as he prepared for his first yea of college basketball.
However, On3's recruiting analysts didn't seem to think so highly of Fogle in their end-of-year assessments. Fogle was No. 62 in On3's final rankings of the 2025 class that published Monday, despite being ranked in the top 50 in ESPN (No. 32), 247Sports (No. 34) and Rivals (No. 45). He also finished as the No. 3-ranked player in the state of Arizona behind Wildcats commit Koa Peat (No. 10 nationally) and Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla (No. 18). Fogle was the No. 17-ranked small forward as well.
Fogle committed to the Zags over Kansas and Creighton after taking an official visit to Spokane during Hoopfest weekend last year. Prior to his one year at AZ Compass Prep, he was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year after averaging 24.6 points at Anacortes High School (Washington).