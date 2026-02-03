Gonzaga contacts 6'9 five-star recruit in 2027 class

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 22-1 on the season, undefeated in conference play, and well on their way to another top-four seed and deep run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

But Mark Few and the rest of the coaching staff are also hard at work ensuring the future of this program remains excellent, especially with the upcoming move to the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27.

Gonzaga has been connected to a handful of recruits already in the 2027 class and the program's latest known target is Jeremy Jenkins, a 6'9 forward from Miami currently playing at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, GA.

Jenkins told Sam Kayser of League Ready that Gonzaga is among the schools that recently contacted him on the recruiting trail, along with Kentucky, Baylor, Indiana, LSU, Washington, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

Jenkins already has offers from 20 different schools, including BYU, Kansas, Georgia, Oregon, USC, Villanova, and Georgetown, and is planning to begin taking official visits soon, according to Kayser.

Jenkins is ranked No. 25 in the 247Sports composite rankings, giving him 5-star status. He is the fifth ranked power forward in the class and No. 3 ranked player in Georgia.

Very impressive season so far from 2027 Top-30 prospect Jeremy Jenkins of @OvertimeElite.



Jenkins told @LeagueRDY he’s been recently hearing from Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, Baylor, Gonzaga, Florida State, LSU and Washington.



Visits are right around the corner for the talented… pic.twitter.com/7DAoAQeAgw — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) February 2, 2026

The 6'9 forward offers extreme versatility, and has performed well against the top high school competition in the country. Jenkins played for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, averaging 12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 'stocks' (steals and blocks).

“I’m a big who can do everything on the court,” Jenkins told Rivals back in September. “I mean, I can pass, move, play defense, I can do everything to be honest. Over the last six, seven months, I just figured out who I was as a player. Like, I’m not a guard and I’m not a five or I’m not a three. I’m a four that can just do everything.”

Jenkins also got a chance to compete at USA Basketball's National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs in mid-October, alongside two other active Gonzaga recruiting targets in the 2027 class: guard Jalen Davis and center Darius Wabbington.

Davis is a 6'3 guard from Bremerton, WA who is currently ranked No. 17 in his class at 247Sports, while Wabbington is a 6'11 big man from Phoenix who is ranked No. 30.

Gonzaga already landed a commitment from 6'5 wing Dooney Johnson, the No. 40 ranked recruit, and hosted 6'5 4-star guard Gene Roebuck on an official visit back on Nov. 3 in a win over Texas Southern. The Zags have also been connected to 6'7 wing DeMarcus Henry (No. 15) from Compass Prep, the same high school where freshman Davis Fogle spent his senior year.

The Zags have a trio of players committed to join the program in the 2026 class: 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil, 6'5 4-star small forward Luca Foster, and 7'0 4-star center Sam Funches.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS