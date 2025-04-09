Gonzaga interested in Kansas State transfer Brendan Hausen
Brendan Hausen, one of the best 3-point shooters in the Big 12 this past season, has drawn interest from a litany of power conference schools since entering the transfer portal earlier this week.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are among several teams that have shown interest in the former Kansas State Wildcats sharpshooter. Hausen, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, averaged 10.9 points and finished top five in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.8%, No. 4) and 3-pointers made (90) as a junior year with the Wildcats.
Hausen spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Villanova Wildcats, the team he committed to as a four-star recruit coming out of Amarillo High School in Texas. Hausen appeared in 66 games, all off the bench, and averaged 13.4 minutes of playing time in Kyle Neptune's rotation. Following his sophomore season, Hausen transferred to K-State.
Jerome Tang unlocked the rest of Hausen's 3-point prowess over the course of two years in Manhattan, Kansas. After knocking down 38.1% from long range on 4.7 attempts per game in his first season with the team, Hausen managed to shoot more efficiently on higher volume (7.0 attempts per game) in 2024-25.
It's no secret the Zags are in need of help in the backcourt with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate this spring. Braeden Smith, a 6-foot-tall redshirt junior in 2025-26, is set to take the point guard reins moving forward, while Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season and provide more defensive versatility along the perimeter.
Offensively, however, the Bulldogs will likely look to add 3-point shooting this offseason after the historically low numbers they put up from behind the arc last season. With Ben Gregg graduating and Dusty Stromer off to the Grand Canyon Antelopes, that means Gonzaga is set to lose its top five 3-point shooters from 2024-25.