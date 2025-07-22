Gonzaga joins recruiting mix for 4-star prospect
As the grassroots season came to a close, the Gonzaga men's basketball program seized what opportunities it had this past weekend to lay some groundwork with several of the top recruiting targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Among the high school prospects to receive interest from the Bulldogs lately was Luca Foster, a 6-foot-5 forward from Missouri who posted on X this week that he's received an offer from the Zags.
Foster shared his offer from Gonzaga following an impressive showing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with his squad, Philadelphia-based Team Final, showcasing his ability to score in a multitude of ways while making an impact defensively in front of numerous college coaches. That drew more attention to the Link Academy High School (Missouri) product, who also recently received an offer from Oregon this week and arranged a visit with Michigan for September.
Cincinnati, Georgetown, Oklahoma, Penn State and Villanova have also extended offers to Foster, among others. While still waiting to take his first official visit, Foster has been on unofficial visits with Pitt, Penn State and St. Joseph's. Villanova and Marquette are two schools trying to bring him on campus for official visits, according to Rivals.
Foster is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 36 recruit nationally in the 2026 class. He also checks in as the No. 15 small forward in the country and the No. 2 rising junior in the state of Missouri behind his Link Academy teammate, four-star center prospect Ethan Taylor.
The Zags haven't landed a commitment beyond their incoming 2025 recruiting class just yet, though Mark Few and company have gotten their foot in the door with a handful of star-studded prospects lately. Gonzaga recently offered on four-star guard JRob Croy, a 6-foot-6 native of California, as well as the top-ranked player from the state of Washington, four-star guard Jalen Davis.
Those names were added to quite the list of high-profile recruits who've received interest or are in the process of arranging a visit with Gonzaga, including the No. 1-rated prospect in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes Jr., and five-star guard Ikenna Alozie.
Foster told On3 he plans to sign during the early signing period (Nov. 12-19), though stopped short of making a final list or declaring which schools have been on him the most. Texas, Oklahoma, BYU and Illinois have also contacted him, among others.