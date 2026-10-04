Gonzaga Kraziness report card: Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell earn top marks

The new-look Gonzaga Bulldogs took the court at the McCarthey Athletic Center - freshly emblazoned with a Pac-12 logo - on Saturday afternoon for Kraziness in the Kennel, giving fans a taste of this roster with less than a month until the season opener.

Gonzaga's entire club - including senior transfers Javon Bennett, Xaivian Lee, and Chauncey Wiggins, as well as Real Madrid center Izan Almansa - was all introduced at the event, and all but Bennett, who was out with a shoulder injury, participated in the Blue-White scrimmage.

One might expect a 20-minute scrimmage, with a roster full of guys who haven't played together all that long, to end up pretty ugly, but that wasn't the case. The two teams combined for just eight turnovers and shot a blistering 18-32 (56.25%) from three in one of the strongest, and most fun, offensive showings in Kraziness history.

Below is a look at grades for a handful of key performers on Saturday, including the team's star sophomores, projected starting frontcourt, and how the freshman class looked in their first live action.

Sophomore guards: A+

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Nobody was more impressive on Saturday afternoon than sophomore Davis Fogle, who put on an electric performance with a Kraziness-record 30 points in 20 minutes for Team White, shooting 5-8 on twos and a blistering 6-7 from three, and even going 2-2 from the free throw line for good measure. He also nabbed four rebounds with three assists, one steal, one block, and just one turnover.

It's a continuation of what was a tremendous year of growth for Fogle as a freshman, and cemented his status as one of the biggest breakout stars in college basketball - and a real candidate not only to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, but to earn All-American honors.

Meanwhile, Harwell - Gonzaga's other sophomore guard - had himself quite a day as well, dropping 17 points to lead Team Blue while shooting 2-3 on twos and 4-5 from three, tacking on three rebounds, an assist, and a block in just over 17 minutes. He stepped out twice with what looked like a back injury, but ultimately returned and played the rest of the game.

The 6'6 wing is fully recovered from a leg injury that limited him last year as a freshman at Houston, where he shot just 27.1% from three. He's not going to go 4-5 every night, but if Harwell is dramatically improved as an outside shooter, that is a major, major win for coach Few and the Zags.

Fifth-year seniors: B

Gonzaga guard Xaivian Lee (5) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Two of Gonzaga's trio of fifth-year senior transfers - Lee and Wiggins - made their Gonzaga debuts on Saturday afternoon, while Bennett was held out after suffering a shoulder injury in practice earlier in the week.

Both Lee and Wiggins displayed the skills that they do best, with Wiggins shooting 2-5 from three while Lee racked up nine points, four rebounds, and four assists with zero turnovers while hitting 3-6 attempts from downtown.

Lee certainly took a backseat to Fogle's 30 rack, but he showed elite movement in the pick-and-roll, great ball security, and plus rebounding for a point guard. However, he went 0-3 from the free throw line and wasn't particularly impactful getting downhill, which has been a huge part of his game the past four seasons.

Meanwhile, Wiggins didn't do much outside the perimeter shooting, grabbing just one rebound with zero assists, steals, or blocks and one turnover in nearly 15 minutes of action. The 6'11 forward has never been a great rebounder or defender in his college career, and he struggled against Team White's frontcourt of Braden Huff and Parker Jefferson.

Wiggins will need to prove himself on the boards if he wants to earn a major role for Gonzaga - especially if Harwell and Fogle keep shooting like they did on Saturday.

Projected starting frontcourt: C+

Gonzaga forward Massamba Diop (35) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

It's hard to judge the performances of Braden Huff and Massamba Diop at Kraziness, simply because they will spend much of this upcoming season playing alongside each other - not on opposing teams.

Huff looked a tad rusty in the early going - and having to go up against one of the best rim protectors in the country certainly had an impact. The 6'10 senior finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, but shot just 2-8 on two-pointers. He did drill a pair of threes - a nice addition to his game if he can reliably hit them - but he certainly didn't dominate the way many expect him to.

Meanwhile, Diop showed his defensive prowess on the first possession of the game - swatting a Jefferson floater out of bounds - but his offense looked incredibly raw, with multiple long, contested two point shot attempts and a pair of turnovers.

He finished with six points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 17 minutes, while committing four fouls. He did knock down his lone three point attempt, but overall it was a quiet afternoon for arguably the most important addition to this roster in 2026-27.

Freshman class: C-

Gonzaga guard Luca Foster (0) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

There is no need to be overly harsh about players making their debut appearance in front of a rowdy crowd, but the first impression of this class was rather tepid.

Luca Foster (0-3 from 3), and Sam Funches (0-2) failed to score in 16 and nine minutes, respectively, while French wing Juwan Ekanga had four points, three assists, and a steal in what was easily the best performance of the trio.

Better days are ahead for Foster and Funches, although neither is projected to play a huge role this season if everyone is eligible.

If Almansa doesn't get cleared, we could see Funches playing when Diop and/or Huff sit, while Foster could sneak into the rotation if Wiggins doesn't play - although he'll now have competition from Ekanga after Saturday's showing.

Next up for Gonzaga is an exhibition game against Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 24, with the time and TV information still to be determined.