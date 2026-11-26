Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got great news on the recruiting trail to begin Feast Week, securing a commitment from 5-star guard and Bremerton, WA, native Jalen Davis on Tuesday.

Davis chose Gonzaga over Washington, North Carolina and UCLA, joining 6-foot-5 guard Dooney Johnson as the second five-star prospect in the Bulldogs' 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The addition of Davis alongside Johnson - who is still committed, but has not signed and is reportedly listening to other offers - gives Gonzaga one of the best recruiting classes in the entire country, climbing over 40 spots into the top 15 of 247Sports' 2027 class rankings.

Gonzaga makes significant leap in 247Sports recruiting rankings

Gonzaga was at No. 56 in the class rankings when just Johnson was committed, but the addition of Davis rockets them up to No. 12 overall at 247Sports, which uses their individual player grades to come up with team rankings.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis gives a celebratory yell after the CBS Sports live-feed of his announcement to attend Gonzaga Univeristy ended, at Bremerton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson and Davis are both 4-stars individually at 247Sports, and combined, they average a score of 95.50 - which is actually the fifth highest behind North Carolina, LSU, Kentucky, and Duke.

However, a few programs with a higher number of recruits are ranked ahead of the Zags, including UConn, Indiana, Alabama, Houston, Missouri, Arizona State, and Iowa State.

Quality over quantity is a significant argument that Gonzaga's class is actually top 10, or even top five, assuming everyone ends up on campus next season - which might not be the case anymore.

Uncertainty remains surrounding Dooney Johnson's commitment

A report Monday morning from Joe Tipton of On3 indicated that Johnson, a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI, who has been committed to Gonzaga for over a year, did not sign with the team during the early signing period and is "willing to engage in conversations" with other teams.

Team Herro Dooney Johnson (1) dribbles during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Johnson has not officially decommitted from Gonzaga, it is notable that this report came out within a day of Davis' commitment. Both players are high-scoring guard prospects, but they have also both demonstrated an ability to play either on or off the ball, so there isn't any reason to believe they aren't compatible alongside one another in Gonzaga's backcourt in 2027-28.

Johnson was outstanding this summer for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit, playing his way into 5-star status and even earning All-EYBL First Team honors. His emergence as one of the nation's top guard prospects makes his recruitment worth monitoring as Gonzaga continues to build its 2027 class.

Gonzaga's backcourt future looks promising

If Johnson ends up joining Davis in Spokane, Gonzaga will have two of the best freshmen combo guards in the country on the roster in 2027-28, and arguably the best class of freshman guards the Zags have ever had - with 2021's duo of Hunter Sallis and Nolan Hickman and the 2020 tricky trio of Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther, and Dominick Harris in the mix as well.

Feb 26, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11, left) dances with guards Hunter Sallis (10, center) and Julian Strawther (0). | USA TODAY Sports

If Johnson doesn't end up coming to Gonzaga, the team will still have an electric scorer and developing playmaker in Davis, who is already among the highest-rated recruits in program history.

The 6'4 guard was outstanding this summer playing for Slow Grind Elite on the AAU circuit, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game while getting downhill and to the free-throw line at an elite clip - shooting 87% on 7.5 attempts per game.

His scoring, facilitation, activity on defense, and high basketball IQ make him a natural fit in Gonzaga's offense, and he should be one of the most exciting freshmen the Zags have ever had when he steps foot on campus next season.