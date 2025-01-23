Gonzaga recruiting 2025 4-star Aleks Alston
The Gonzaga men's basketball team is pursuing one of the few uncommitted players left in the 2025 recruiting class.
Aleks Alston, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Kenwood Academy (Chicago, Illinois), told On3.com earlier this week that he's being recruited by Kansas State, Texas A&M, Cal, Arizona State, Tulsa, Memphis, LSU, Indiana and Gonzaga. The four-star recruit is also in contact with KK Mega Basket, a professional club in Serbia.
Alston went on unnoficial visits to Michigan State, Illinois, Xavier, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Indiana in 2023. He plans to schedule more visits following the high school hoops season, according to On3.com. Alston is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state of Illinois, per 247Sports.com.
After swinging and missing on a few other highly-rated prospects this past offseason, Gonzaga's 2025 recruiting class consists of just one player, four-star wing Davis Fogle. The Anacortes, Washington, native is the No. 35-ranked recruit on 247Sports. Fogle transferred to AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona) for his senior year to have an opportunity to compete against some of the other top players in his class as he prepares for his freshman year at Gonzaga next fall.
While things have been quiet on the 2025 class, the Zags have an opportunity to make headway on the 2026 class when Sam Funches, a five-star recruit in the 2026 class from Germantown High School (Mississippi), visits Spokane from Feb. 14-16. Gonzaga has a home game against Pepperdine on Feb. 15.
Former Gonzaga standout Filip Petrusev starred with KK Mega Basket after his college career wrapped in 2020, as the 7-foot Serbian was named MVP of the Adriatic Basketball Association in the 2020-21 campaign.
