Gonzaga recruiting target alludes to potential visit with Zags
Shortly after posting his offer from Gonzaga on social media, three-star prospect Ethan Harris revealed he has intentions of seeing Spokane before making his college decision this fall.
Harris, a product of Camas High School (Washington), didn't reveal any specific dates in his interview with On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, though he did mention that he and the Bulldogs will talk more about an official visit when he returns from vacation.
“They liked that even when I am missing shots, I didn’t let that affect my game," Harris told Shaw regarding his relationship with Gonzaga. "I know they have a very rich history in winning. And I believe with my skill set and my ability to play lots of different positions."
Harris, who shared his offer from the Zags on X earlier this week, is considered among the top prospects in the state of Washington and holds over a dozen Division I offers heading into his senior year.
Washington, Virginia Tech, Oregon State and Boise State are among the schools that have offered Harris, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the state of Washington according to 247Sports. He's taken one official visit, to see Leon Rice's Broncos, and has trips lined up with Washington, Iowa (July 27) and Oregon State (Sept. 5).
The latest developments in Harris' recruitment follow an impressive run from the 6-foot-9 forward in the Puma PRO16 League circuit. His shotmaking and versatility helped him earn all-tournament first team honors from Puma and well-deserved notoriety on social media from scouts in attendance.
"Ethan Harris is one of my favorite prospects that I’ve seen this summer," wrote national scout Colby Giacubeno on X. "Positional size, a textbook jumper [and] a competitive edge that is very rare in today’s game. Kid is gonna help a college program win a ton of games."
"Ethan Harris is a badddd man!" wrote Puma basketball scout Khalil Shakir on X. "Kid can absolutely play man and should garner high major offers. You won’t find another kid this productive and efficient. Skilled versatile wing who can score it from all three levels."
Harris added in his interview with Shaw that he would like to be committed by November or December, and will lean on the advice of his club team, Select Basketball, as well as the recruiting experiences his parents went through with his sister, Addison Harris, while she was in the process of committing to Montana State.
While Ethan and the Zags lock in an official visit date for this fall, he joins a lengthy list of prospects who have either arranged or are in the process of scheduling their respective visits with Gonzaga. Sam Funches, a top-10 center recruit in the 2026 class, has set up a trip to Spokane for Oct. 3-5 — the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel — while both top-ranked players in the 2026 (Tyran Stokes Jr.) and 2027 (Baba Oladotun) classes have alluded to future visits without specifying exact timeframes for their visits.
Five-star guard Ikenna Alozie has also said he plans on visiting each of his eight finalists, including the Zags, before he makes his decision. It's unclear when Alozie will take his official visit with Gonzaga.
Harris is coming off earning Greater Helens League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 18.1 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, guiding the Papermakers to an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs in the process.