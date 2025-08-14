Gonzaga recruiting targets feature prominently in ESPN's updated 2026 class rankings
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been hard at work on the recruiting trail, relentlessly pursuing the top talent in the 2026 class.
Presently, Gonzaga has set dates for official visits with five members of the 2026 class. There are others who have indicated they plan to visit but have not set an official date, and even a few more who have listed Gonzaga among their finalists but have not revealed an official visit plan as of yet.
Gonzaga has always recruited well under coach Few, but rarely do they cast this wide a net in one single class. Without any confirmed commitments, it is still too early to know how the Zags might make out in this class, but the latest update from ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi gives fans a clear picture of the kind of caliber player Gonzaga is hoping to bring on board when they transition into the Pac-12 in 2026-27.
Biancardi reported updated rankings for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes on Thursday, with favorable rankings for many of Gonzaga's priority targets.
Among the five players who have set dates to visit Gonzaga, 5-star small forward Cameron Holmes is ranked the highest at No. 34 overall. Holmes will be in Spokane starting Nov. 7 and plans to attend the team's matchup against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 8.
Herly Brutus, 4-star wing from Florida, comes in at No. 82 in Biancardi's update. Brutus will be on campus Oct. 3-5 and in attendance for Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel event on Oct. 4.
The three other known visitors: 4-star guard JRob Croy, 4-star power forward Ethan Harris, and 4-star center Sam Funches, did not crack Biancardi's top 100. Funches is the surprise here, as he's a top 100 recruit at both On3 and 247Sports and has widely been considered among the best centers in the entire class. He is set to join Brutus in Spokane for Kraziness, while Harris (Aug. 29) and Croy (Sep. 12) will have already visited by then.
Gonzaga is also expecting to have two top ten recruits on campus this fall, including Biancardi's No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, small forward Tyran Stokes. A product of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA, Stokes indicated he will take an official visit to Gonzaga but does not plan to reveal the date.
Likewise, Baba Oladotun, a 6'9 small forward who Biancardi has No. 8 in the class, reported he plans to visit Gonzaga in October but has not confirmed the official date.
Other known Gonzaga targets on Biancardi's updated list include point guard Ikenna Alozie (No. 27), who listed the Zags in his top eight, small forward Luca Foster (37), who has the Zags in his top nine, and small forward Bo Ogden (42), who has the Zags in his top six.
Gonzaga is also known to be pursuing three players who Biancardi ranked inside the top 50 of the 2027 class: guards Dooney Johnson (No. 28), Jalen Davis (No. 35), and Gene Roebuck (No. 39).