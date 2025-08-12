Gonzaga schedules visit with 4-star combo guard in 2026 class
Another highly-touted basketball recruit has scheduled a trip for Spokane this fall.
After lining up opportunities to host a couple of 2026 prospects on campus in October, Gonzaga has reportedly arranged for an additional four-star prospect to take his official visit with the school in September.
JRob Croy, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Riverside, California, has added his name to the list of marquee visitors slated to visit the Bulldogs in the lead up to the 2025-26 college basketball season.
A few weeks after receiving an offer from the Zags, Croy has scheduled an official visit with Gonzaga for Sept. 12, according to 247Sports. He's the fourth recruit the Zags will host over a five-week span, joining top-10 center prospect Sam Funches, four-star wing Herly Brutus and in-state recruit Ethan Harris. Funches and Brutus have locked in visits for the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 3-5), while Harris' 247Sports account indicates he'll be in town at the end of August.
The Bulldogs will have a chance to make some progress with the talented prospect from Polytechnic High School (California) following his scheduled trip to see their conference rival, Saint Mary's, for an official visit on Aug. 21. Croy has been on one official visit during his recruitment process (Stanford last month) and holds offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, Clemson and Washington State, among others.
Croy is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 111 prospect in the class of 2026. He also checks in as the No. 16 combo guard and the No. 11 recruit from California.
Croy is among the handful of recruits to receive interest and schedule a visit with Gonzaga lately, as the Zags have been in touch with the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes Jr., as well as five-star guard Ikenna Alozie and newly-added 2026 recruit Baba Oladotun — previously the No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2027 who reclassified last week. It's unclear, though, when Stokes, Alozie and Oladotun will take their respective visits with Gonzaga, which is still looking for its first commitment outside of the 2025 class.
The Zags have also made the top nine schools for four-star wing Luca Foster.
Visit dates for Gonzaga recruiting targets
- 5-star Tyran Stokes (No. 1 SF): Unknown
- 5-star Baba Oladotun (No. 2 SF): October (date unspecified)
- 5-star Ikenna Alozie (No. 5 CG): Unknown
- 4-star Ethan Harris (No. 24 PF): Aug. 30
- 4-star Sam Funches (No. 10 C): Oct. 3
- 4-star Herly Brutus (No. 41 SF): Oct 3