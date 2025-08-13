Consensus 5-star forward sets date for official visit to Gonzaga
5-star small forward Cameron Holmes is taking his recruitment to the next level.
The Arizona product has lined up six official visits over the next three months, according to 247Sports, which includes a trip to Gonzaga on Nov. 7.
Gonzaga is set to host Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 8.
The 6'6 left-hander is also set to visit Illinois (Sep. 12), North Carolina (Sep. 19), Oklahoma (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 31) and Arizona (Dec. 5).
Holmes is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes, who played for the Dayton Flyers from 2021-2024, earning All-America honors his junior year before going No. 22 overall in the 2024 NBA draft.
Like his brother, Cameron has emerged as a high-level player due to his strength and physicality, which should allow him to contribute at the collegiate level right away. At 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, Holmes has great potential on both sides of the ball, and has already shown advanced feel for the game - with quick decision making and now improved movement off the ball as well.
Holmes also showed dramatic improvement as a shooter this past summer, which only helps him do what he does best - attack the rim with reckless abandon.
Holmes is one of many targets for coach Mark Few and Gonzaga in the 2026 class, a list that also includes No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes and No. 8 Baba Oladotun, who have both indicated they plan to visit Gonzaga but have not confirmed official dates as of this writing. Similarly, Ikenna Alozie, the No. 21-ranked player and No. 5-ranked point guard, is planning to visit Gonzaga after listing the program in his top eight - although a date remains to be determined.
In addition to Holmes, Stokes, Oladotun, and Alozie, Gonzaga is also preparing to host 4-star power forward Ethan Harris from Camas, WA, on Aug. 29, 4-star combo guard JRob Croy on Sep. 12, and a pair of 4-star recruits in small forward Herly Brutus and center Sam Funches on Oct. 3 for the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel.
Gonzaga has been very active in pursuing high-level talent in the 2026 recruiting class, which is hardly a surprise considering four players will be out of eligibility after this upcoming season; Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Jalen Warley, and Adam Miller.
The Zags do have three incoming freshmen joining the team this fall in Spanish point guard Mario Saint-Supery, 4-star wing Davis Fogle, and 3-star forward Parker Jefferson, as well as sophomore big man Ismaila Diagne.