Gonzaga locks visit date with top-ranked recruit from Washington
One of the biggest risers in the 2026 high school basketball recruiting class has reportedly arranged a trip to Spokane for the near future.
Four-star forward Ethan Harris will take an official visit to Gonzaga later this month, according to his 247Sports profile page. The Bulldogs are slated to host the 6-foot-9 standout from Camas, Washington, during the Aug. 30-31 weekend.
Harris first alluded to a potential visit with the Zags after receiving an offer from Mark Few and the coaching staff last month. His recruiting stock has since surged following some impressive play along the Puma PRO16 League circuit with his travel team, Select Basketball. Harris was viewed as one of the top 3-point shooters at the event and received all-tournament first team honors for his efforts.
As such, Rivals bumped Harris up from a three-star to a four-star grade and boosted his overall ranking from No. 240 to No. 65 in its most recent update of the 2026 class. Harris also checks in as the No. 10 power forward and the top-rated prospect from the state of Washington.
Schools from the Atlantic 10, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West have extended offers to Harris, including the likes of Iowa, Boise State, Colorado State, Saint Louis, Virginia Tech and Washington, among others. He's been on two official visits to Boise State and Iowa so far this summer, and doesn't appear to have any more visits lined up after his trip to Spokane at the end of the month.
Harris' visit will unofficially mark the beginning of a pivotal recruiting stretch for the Zags in the lead up to the 2025-26 college basketball season, as Gonzaga has also queued up dates with top-20 combo guard JRob Croy (Sept. 12), top-10 center Sam Funches (Oct. 3) and four-star wing Herly Brutus (Oct. 3).
The Bulldogs have also been in touch with the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes Jr., as well as five-star guard Ikenna Alozie and newly-added 2026 recruitBaba Oladotun — previously the No. 1 ranked player in the 2027 class before reclassifying last week. It's unclear, though, when Stokes, Alozie and Oladotun will take their respective visits with Gonzaga, which is still looking for its first commitment outside of the 2025 class.
The Zags have also made the top nine schools for four-star wing Luca Foster.
Visit dates for Gonzaga recruiting targets
- 5-star Tyran Stokes (No. 1 SF): Unknown
- 5-star Baba Oladotun (No. 2 SF): October (date unspecified)
- 5-star Ikenna Alozie (No. 5 CG): Unknown
- 4-star Ethan Harris (No. 24 PF): Aug. 30
- 4-star Sam Funches (No. 10 C): Oct. 3
- 4-star Herly Brutus (No. 41 SF): Oct 3