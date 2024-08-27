Gonzaga recruiting update: Zags line up visits with top 30 recruits
A handful of highly-touted high school basketball recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes are preparing for unofficial and official visits to college campuses as the quiet period in the recruiting cycle comes to a close over Labor Day weekend.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program won’t be hosting any high school juniors or seniors over the weekend — though it won’t be long until five-star point guard Kingston Flemings is on campus for Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 5.
The 6-foot-3 guard is currently representing USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup in Hungary, along with fellow Gonzaga recruiting target Nikolas Khamenia. The pair of top 30 recruits have the Bulldogs in their respective final lists.
Here is where Khamenia, Flemings and Gonzaga’s other top recruiting targets stand with early signing day just over 11 weeks away.
NIKOLAS KHAMENIA (2025): DOWN TO FIVE
Four-star recruit from Harvard-Westlake (California) is considering Gonzaga, Duke, Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA.
Khamenia, a top 30 recruit in his class according to 247Sports, will be in Tucson, Arizona, over Labor Day weekend on an official visit with Arizona before heading east to visit North Carolina a week later on Sept. 6. The following week he’ll be 10 miles north in Durham, North Carolina, for a visit with Duke.
A busy and very important recruiting stretch awaits the 6-foot-8 rising senior out of Harvard-Westlake (California), but first, he’ll be taking on the responsibility of representing his country with USA Basketball’s 3x3 U18 team at the 3x3 FIBA U18 World Cup in Hungary. Alongside Flemings, Khamenia and the U.S. went 2-0 on the first day of pool play Monday, as they took down Egypt (22-8) and Spain (21-18).
Khamenia finished with eight points and had a decisive and-one finish to close the win over the Spaniards.
The 3x3 tournament isn’t Khamenia’s first experience with USA Basketball this summer either — he suited up for the U18 team that competed in FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina. The U.S. won gold as Khamenia put up 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.
“Anytime you can represent your country, it's probably one of the best honors there is,” Harvard-Westlake boys basketball coach David Rebibo said. “I thought [Khamenia] had a great experience. He got to be coached by three high-major head coaches, which, itself, is an honor and a great opportunity, and be around some really good players.”
“[Khamenia’s] a Swiss army knife, a guy capable of playing one through five, at 6-9, incredibly skilled, high IQ, high feel for the game,” Rebibo said. “But you know, more than everything he's just a winner. He's the guy that's gonna put his neck on the line and try to do everything he can to functionally help his team perform at its max.”
KINGSTON FLEMINGS (2025): DOWN TO FIVE
Five-star point guard is visiting Houston over Labor Day Weekend.
Flemings trimmed his list down to five just a few days after Khamenia’s announcement. The No. 21-ranked recruit in the 2025 class is set to visit both Houston (Aug. 31) and Texas (Sept. 6-8) before he checks out Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 5) during his official visit with Gonzaga.
Flemings also took on the responsibility of representing his home at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup. He had six points, including a clutch score in crunch time, to help the U.S. knock off Spain on Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard from Brennan High School (Texas) was among the notable standouts from the Arizona PRO16 circuit in June, as college coaches lined up to see his elite scoring and ability to dictate the pace of the game, blow by defenders and use his athleticism to finish at the rim.
A true lead guard, Flemings would be a fit within Mark Few’s offense as someone who likes to play up-tempo and can set the table for others to score.
JALEN HARALSON (2025): DOWN TO NINE
Top-10 recruit is set to visit Indiana over Labor Day weekend.
The five-star recruit from La Lumiere School (Indiana) hinted at scheduling a future visit with Gonzaga, along with separate visits to Missouri, Duke and Kansas, in an interview with 247Sports back in May. Earlier this week, it was reported that Haralson lined up trips to Indiana (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 7), Missouri (Sept. 21), Michigan State (Sept. 14), Purdue (Sept. 28) and Kansas (Oct. 19).
Gonzaga, which Haralson listed in his final nine schools back in March, was not one of the schools named on the small forward’s upcoming recruiting tour.
The No. 10-ranked recruit in the 2025 class is also considering Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue and Virginia.
Haralson had a busy summer himself, as he represented the U.S. on the U17 level at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey. Alongside highly-touted recruits Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat and others, Haralson helped the U.S. take home gold as he averaged 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in seven games.
ISIAH HARWELL (2025): DECISION DAY IS SEPT. 12
Five-star recruit from Idaho will choose between Gonzaga, Cal, Houston and Texas on Sept. 12.
Houston gained some traction in the race for the five-star guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) according to On3.com’s Jamie Shaw, who predicted the Cougars will land Harwell’s commitment after he visited Kelvin Sampson’s program earlier this month.
Harwell, the No. 7-ranked recruit in the class, visited Gonzaga back in February.
"I've seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, so, and the environment is crazy," Harwell said about his Gonzaga visit prior to the Zags’ 94-81 win over the Broncos on Feb. 24. "Everything's been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes."
“Very, very talented kid,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said of Harwell. “Very athletic, can shoot it at a fairly high level for a high school kid with all expectations that he’s got the mechanics and the opportunity to be a dynamic scorer at the next level.”
EFEOSA OLIOGU (2025): DOWN TO SEVEN
Four-star recruit is down to Gonzaga, Alabama, Arizona State, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State and TCU.
The Overtime Elite product has taken an official visit with one of his finalists — Maryland — and does not have any additional visits scheduled.
Oliogu is the 82nd-ranked player in the 2025 class on 247Sports Composite and is a consensus four-star recruit across ESPN, Rivals and On3.com. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with City Reapers of the Overtime Elite League this past season.
SAM FUNCHES (2026): VISIT FROM FEB. 14-16
No. 1 center in 2026 class will be on campus for Pepperdine game (Feb. 15).
The 6-foot-10 junior from Germantown High School (Mississippi) has a pair of official visits in October lined up with Cal (Oct. 4-6) and Ole Miss (Oct. 24-26) as well as an unofficial visit with Mississippi State (Oct. 19).
Funches’ trip to Spokane lines up with Gonzaga’s home game against Pepperdine that’s scheduled for Feb. 15. He’s taken multiple unofficial visits to Ole Miss over the past year and was in attendance for its game against South Carolina in February. His father, Sam Funches III, played for Rebels head coach Chris Beard during his days as an assistant at North Texas in the late 90s.