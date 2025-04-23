Gonzaga's Ben Gregg enters the portal as a grad transfer
Just when it seemed like the last day of the transfer portal was going to be a quiet one in Spokane, a late and surprising entry was made by Gonzaga's Ben Gregg.
Gregg, after committing to his childhood school over four years ago, will enter the portal as a grad transfer, he confirmed to Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI Tuesday night. The 6-foot-10 forward is one of the many college basketball players who entered the portal this spring hoping they'll be granted another year of eligibility despite having none left.
Gregg joined the Zags in 2020 after graduating high school early, though his first year with the team did not count against his eligibility, which is why the 2021-22 campaign was technically considered his freshman season. While student-athletes are currently allotted five years to compete in four athletic seasons, some are hopeful that the half-dozen court cases across the country involving the NCAA's eligibility rules will introduce a new framework.
Rumors have circulated that the NCAA could grant fifth years without taking legal action, though nothing of the sort has materialized. The Division-I Board of Directors conditionally approved rule changes that would be enforced under the House settlement, which is still pending final approval; however, none involved changing the NCAA's five-year clock. To be considered a grad transfer, a player must have completed their undergraduate degree and have remaining eligibility for competition at a new school.
Gregg told Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI he remains focused on trying to reach the professional level with there being a slim chance he receives another year of eligibility, which would allow him to finish his master's degree.
Gregg played a key role on some of Gonzaga's more talented squads in recent memory, often as a spark plug who provided a much-needed boost with his energy and hustle. He was used sparingly off the bench in his first two seasons before blossoming into a key rotational player by his junior year and taking on a leadership role as a senior.
This past season, Gregg started in 29 of his 35 appearances and averaged a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He made 72.9% of his attempts inside the arc, which was good enough for the highest 2-point field goal percentage in the West Coast Conference. Gregg recorded a career-high 24 points in the Bulldogs' 90-65 win over Davidson in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 29, then matched it with another 24-point outburst in a 105-62 win at Portland.
Gregg's 141 games played are the seventh-most in Gonzaga program history, while his 14 NCAA Tournament appearances are tied for third with Silas Melson. The Clackamas, Oregon, native recorded 875 points, 533 rebounds and 122 assists over the course of his Gonzaga career. Gregg was also an active member in the community, raising over $250,000 for Giving Back Spokane to provide living amenities for those in need, along with a partnership with Family Promise of Spokane to furnish homes in the city. At the end of this past season. Gregg was named to the inaugural Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Good Works team for his community service work.
Gregg is one of six rotational players set to leave Gonzaga this offseason. Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are set to graduate, while Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon) and Michael Ajayi (Butler) have left via the portal. Though they've yet to land a commitment this spring, the good news for the Bulldogs is that Graham Ike and Braden Huff will be coming back to Spokane for the 2025-26 season.
While the deadline for players to enter the portal was Tuesday at midnight, they can take as long as they want to before they decide on their next school. Gregg was the fourth Gonzaga player to enter the portal this spring, joining Ajayi, Stromer and Jun Seok Yeo.